Devialet has launched Phantom Ultimate, a two-model update to its spherical wireless speaker line introduced in 2015. The collection comprises the flagship Phantom Ultimate 108dB at $3800 and the Phantom Ultimate 98dB at $1900, in Light Pearl and Deep Forest finishes, plus an Opéra de Paris edition with 22-karat gold detailing. Devialet says the 98dB is available now; the 108dB is open for preorders through Devialet stores, premium dealers, and online.

“We are reaffirming our status as a luxury pioneer in audio with this new launch. We invite listeners to experience sound with unprecedented intensity, clarity, and depth, coupled with our visionary approach to design,” said Jacques Demont, Devialet’s CEO.

Devialet positions the 108dB as a new generation of Phantom, protected by four newly registered patents. The company cites driver updates, an optimized bass system, a midrange designed to reduce resonance, and a new tweeter, and 32-bit/96kHz processing. Specified performance extends from 14Hz-35kHz (±6dB) with a total amplification power of 1100W.

The 108dB also adds practical changes: four touch controls on the top panel, an updated DOS3 software platform, and wireless updates including WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

The 98dB model targets a smaller footprint. Devialet specifies 400W of total amplification and a 32-bit/96kHz signal path, with a rated 18Hz to 25kHz (±6dB) response. A co-spherical wideband driver is said to widen the soundstage.

Both models support solo, stereo, or multi-room operation via AirPlay, Google Cast, and Roon Ready. Streaming options include Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, and UPnP, managed in the Devialet app, which adds selectable Music, Podcast, and Cinema modes and over-the-air updates.

Under the hood, Devialet points to familiar proprietary blocks. ADH New Gen (Analog Digital Hybrid) combines a Class A control stage with a Class D power stage; Devialet says refinements improve high-frequency linearity in the 108dB to 35kHz and enhance energy management and thermal performance. SAM (Speaker Active Matching) monitors and adapts output in real time; HBI (Heart Bass Implosion) underpins infra-bass claims down to 14Hz in compact enclosures; AVL (Adaptive Volume Level), first seen in the Dione soundbar, dynamically normalizes level by content type. A new NXP i.MX 8M Nano SoC provides the processing platform.

The Opéra de Paris editions continue Devialet’s collaboration with the Opéra national de Paris that began in 2017. The gilding is hand-applied by Ateliers Gohard, the workshop responsible for restorations at the Palais Garnier. Pricing for the Opéra de Paris versions is $4300 (108dB) and $2400 (98dB).