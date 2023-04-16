Devialet launches the Mania Bluetooth Speaker

|
Columns
Devialet, is that Bose translated to French?
Other than lightweight compact battery powered telephonic headsets which don't need to reproduce more than 8kHz at more than single digit bit depth... I am not sure why the consumer electronics market continues to impose the crap-fi of constrained bandwidth Bluetooth radios in wirelessly connecting smartphones to external audio devices when they should be using the much wider bandwidth of WiFi radios, allowing much higher bitrates.
Bluetooth low bandwidth is sufficient for wireless keyboard, mouse, telephonic headset, etc., not for the playback of well engineered recordings of worthwhile music.