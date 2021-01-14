Complicated Stories

|Columns
I am part of a number of TT groups on FB and it amazes me how many people buy a TT and within a week talk about what upgrades to consider. My question starts with, "Why did you buy what you did?"
As an example: If you bought a P1 and now want to upgrade, you are now saying you have more money to spend, so why didn't buy a P2? Wait a little longer and buy a P3? That is the point of most turntable lines that you spend more and you can get more...of something. What is important to you?
If you claim to have a TT that is under $300 and tell me digital is awful you have to explain yourself to me very clearly, as in my digital world of 2496, 24192 and SACD/DSD digital is wonderful. HD tracks is great as is PrimePhonic, BlueCoase Records, and others. It is the best time to be a music lover in any format.
I would have never thought that I would be owning a Class A DAC until your magazine reviewed the Project Audio Systems S2 DAC. At that time it was $299, now $329 without the headphone amp. It upped the game in my CD/DVD players and now I have a couple that will not play SACDs anymore???, but I will replace one of them shortly. I do know that I am still not hearing all that digital can do.
Then the vinylists tell me they will never own a DAC. Why? So many improvements have been made and I will bet that the Halo May and the Weiss 502 are as superb as your magazine says. Keep your current CD spinner and add something to it and you might be amazed if the CD engineering was good. (Should all releases now days be at least 4.5 stars?) I am guilty of human error as well. Too often I'm afraid. The changes in digital are coming so fast that if one has not bought a CD player in the last 2 years we are probably behind in enjoying the current generation of DA conversion.
Thanks for all you and JA1 do. The writers are great and I have tried to push some of the "vinylists" to Stereophile as an educational source. I had to link some of them to HR's discussion of the AT-VM series. Preconceived notions are dangerous.