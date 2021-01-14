As We See It

Complicated Stories

Jim Austin  |  Jan 14, 2021

In my As We See It column in the January 2021 Stereophile, I wrote about stories we tell ourselves to make our lives and music better—personal stories like the one about my relationship to my Thorens TD-124 turntable, or about hanging out with your dad (or mom) listening to records. Also hi-fi stories like the ones about the types of audio components we prefer—analog, digital, tubed, solid state—and how they sound. "Stories deepen our relationships," I wrote, "including our relationships with our audio systems and the music they make."

Stories are useful like that, but such stories, while they may be based in fact, are never 100% true. At best they're oversimplified attempts to make sense of a complex world—of real, complex experiences. That's their virtue. They make sense—some sense at least—of a complicated world.

The ink on that piece was scarcely dry when I came across an interview in the New York Times with Rhiannon Giddens, focusing on her plans for the Silk Road Ensemble, which she took over as artistic director last July. As many of you know, that ensemble's original artistic director—for 16 years until 2017—was Yo-Yo Ma (footnote 1).

I adore that transition, from one of the best classical musicians who ever lived to a singer, fiddler, and banjo player for the Carolina Chocolate Drops.

Giddens, of course, is more than that. She's a MacArthur Award–winning music scholar focused on cultural collision and the American vernacular. She's also a brilliant musician.

Giddens told Brian Seibert in the interview, "I've always been interested in the stories we do and don't tell about the railroad, about African-Americans and native populations." There it is: the stories we tell ourselves and others.

"There's a ballad about the Cumberland Gap that's been sung in white communities forever," Giddens said in the interview. (I remember singing that song in school as a child, far from Appalachia.) "Then these folks did this amazing research and found out it was actually about Black railroad workers. But that was erased, and a whole group of people were forgotten, and it added to the myth of a pure white Appalachia. You know, any time the story is simple, it's probably wrong."

Any time a story is simple, it's probably wrong. Reading that, I felt chastised. I knew Giddens was right.

Last month's AWSI was a defense of stories in hi-fi, even stories that aren't completely true. I'm safe, in that as I wrote, in hi-fi there aren't many victims: At worst, some undeserving businessman gets our money. In, say, history, and medicine, the stakes are much higher. Still, even in hi-fi, Giddens's message is a good reminder that we're better off getting things right.

"The more I dig, the more complicated it gets," Giddens continued. "And that's the beauty of it." More complicated stories—complicated, that is, by real research, knowledge, and experience—are more likely to be true. They're also better stories.

A few months back, I read The Chitlin' Circuit: And the Road to Rock'n'Roll, by Preston Lauterbach, about the impact of a network of African-American performance venues on the creation of that music. But then that's kind of an old story: Everyone knows that almost all of America's native music—blues, jazz, rock'n'roll—is largely African-American music. Don't they?

Giddens and other scholars have shown that even country music was shaped by African-American influences: Giddens's beloved banjo is descended from a West African lute made from a gourd. Woodie Guthrie's "This Land Is Your Land" was originally an African-American hymn (footnote 2). Cultural intersections like this make for much better stories than too-simple stories like the one that says Elvis invented rock'n'roll.

That's in music—what about audio? I can think of at least a dozen stories many of us embrace that, while not untrue, could use fixing up. "Tubes are soulful." "Digital is soulless." "Vinyl is more human." "Digital is mechanical." Horn speakers sound—well, a certain way. None of these claims is totally wrong, but they're not totally right, either. A story that's too simple, with too little evidence to support it, is a prejudice. It makes sense to enrich our stories with new knowledge, new experience.

Is there anybody out there who still thinks the output from a CD player or DAC consists of jagged little stairsteps? Well, if so, they aren't totally wrong: The output of a DAC that doesn't have a reconstruction filter does look like stairsteps. Irony of ironies: NOS DACs, so commonly embraced by vinyl fans as the most analog-sounding DACs, are the most digital of digital sources from this point of view. That's a better story.

Get past the oversimplified clichés, because in audio, the main victim of oversimplified clichés is us. If oversimplified stories guide our choices, our sound won't be as good as it could be.

In my sidebar to Mikey's review of the PS Audio Stellar M1200 monoblock amplifier, also in the January issue, I relayed a point about class-D amplification from class-D master Bruno Putzeys. Is class-D, sometimes called "digital amplification," really digital?

A class-D amplifier involves high-frequency fluctuations between two states: That's digital. Class-D amplifiers have distortion, an intrinsically analog problem requiring an analog solution. So, it's both. It's neither. It's complicated. That's a better story, and it gives us a reason to take another look at class-D.

Stories help connect us to our music. Embrace your stories but listen and learn. Reject conventional wisdom and audiophile clichés. Seek nuance. Complicate your stories with new experiences, new ideas, new perceptions, new information. Embrace new stories. Assess. Revise. Learn.—Jim Austin

Footnote 1: For three years, Silk Road's artistic direction was provided by a collaboration of three of the ensemble's members.

Footnote 2: Credit for these insights goes to Ken Burns, in his excellent series, Country Music.

COMMENTS
jimtavegia's picture
Submitted by jimtavegia on January 14, 2021 - 10:54am

I am part of a number of TT groups on FB and it amazes me how many people buy a TT and within a week talk about what upgrades to consider. My question starts with, "Why did you buy what you did?"

As an example: If you bought a P1 and now want to upgrade, you are now saying you have more money to spend, so why didn't buy a P2? Wait a little longer and buy a P3? That is the point of most turntable lines that you spend more and you can get more...of something. What is important to you?

If you claim to have a TT that is under $300 and tell me digital is awful you have to explain yourself to me very clearly, as in my digital world of 2496, 24192 and SACD/DSD digital is wonderful. HD tracks is great as is PrimePhonic, BlueCoase Records, and others. It is the best time to be a music lover in any format.

I would have never thought that I would be owning a Class A DAC until your magazine reviewed the Project Audio Systems S2 DAC. At that time it was $299, now $329 without the headphone amp. It upped the game in my CD/DVD players and now I have a couple that will not play SACDs anymore???, but I will replace one of them shortly. I do know that I am still not hearing all that digital can do.

Then the vinylists tell me they will never own a DAC. Why? So many improvements have been made and I will bet that the Halo May and the Weiss 502 are as superb as your magazine says. Keep your current CD spinner and add something to it and you might be amazed if the CD engineering was good. (Should all releases now days be at least 4.5 stars?) I am guilty of human error as well. Too often I'm afraid. The changes in digital are coming so fast that if one has not bought a CD player in the last 2 years we are probably behind in enjoying the current generation of DA conversion.

Thanks for all you and JA1 do. The writers are great and I have tried to push some of the "vinylists" to Stereophile as an educational source. I had to link some of them to HR's discussion of the AT-VM series. Preconceived notions are dangerous.

JRT's picture
Submitted by JRT on January 14, 2021 - 2:05pm

Follow the link (copy/paste the URL address into your browser) to a worthwhile brief/succinct introductory digital audio show and tell demonstration video by Monty Montgomery.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIQ9IXSUzuM.

Jim Austin's picture
Submitted by Jim Austin on January 14, 2021 - 2:11pm

The DAC is the excellent HoloAudio May (Level 3) operating in NOS mode.

There are many similar examples. I'll show you just one more, the AudioNote DAC 2.1x

JRT's picture
Submitted by JRT on January 14, 2021 - 4:09pm

Both examples are R-2R ladder DACs. Those steps in the output are artifacts introduced by the stepped nature of R-2R ladder DACs. The steps are artifacts added by the R-2R ladder DAC, are added ultrasonic content above the sample rate frequency, at frequencies that are in the stop band of the anti-aliasing low pass filter, and not existing in the bandwidth limited digital audio entering the DAC. Watch the video.

Jim Austin's picture
Submitted by Jim Austin on January 14, 2021 - 4:06pm

I'm not seeking conflict here. Please tell me, which part of this is misleading:

The output of a DAC that doesn't have a reconstruction filter does look like stairsteps. Irony of ironies: NOS DACs, so commonly embraced by vinyl fans as the most analog-sounding DACs, are the most digital of digital sources from this point of view. That's a better story.

I watched the first 18 minutes of the video. I heard him say that the final, actual output of a DAC was always smooth. (I'm paraphrasing.) I don't doubt this fellow's technical expertise, but IMO, that is misleading. I've just posted two counterexamples, after all.

Is R-2R DAC a special case? Maybe, but this is the most common type--the only type?--that commonly doesn't use a reconstruction filter. Are there other types of DACs that could be used without a reconstruction filter, against which my assertion could be tested? Is "NOS delta sigma DAC" even a coherent idea?

Anyway, it's irrelevant to the larger point of the column, which is about hi-fi and our too-simple stories and how we can make our systems sound better--and our lives more interesting--by embracing complexity. I intend to do that here. While it isn't directly relevant to what I wrote, the reason why NOS DACs have stairsteps is interesting.

Archimago's picture
Submitted by Archimago on January 14, 2021 - 5:57pm

The "steps" is not just due to R2R DACs. Any DAC without proper filtering and just plays the quantized 16-bit data will show that whether R2R or delta-sigma or combinations.

For example my old TEAC UD-501 is based on the TI PCM1795 chip which is not R2R and will show this when the filter is turned off:
http://archimago.blogspot.com/2013/05/measurements-teac-ud-501-pcm-performance.html

Obviously, the "stair steps" will result in large amounts of ultrasonic artifacts when analyzed:
http://archimago.blogspot.com/2018/11/nos-vs-digital-filtering-dacs-exploring.html

I'm no fan of the "NOS" sound but to each his/her own... :-)

X