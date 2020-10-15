You, too, can listen like a pro!

|Columns
"The equipment we use is made by engineers applying scientific principles, yet its goal is to deliver sensual pleasure."
That's about as succinct and eloquent a definition of what being an audiophile is all about! Thanks, Jim!
A few engineers embody both approaches. MBL's Jürgen Reis recently told Stereophile that he starts by optimizing a design objectively—getting the technical part right. Then he voices by ear. Alta Audio's Michael Levy recently told me that he refuses to use a certain technique that would make his speakers measure better because it would make them sound less like live music. Thus do art and science interact within the audio industry's design laboratories.
When end users—audiophiles—evaluate a system, our main criterion is its ability to convey the music's message. I believe this is nearly universal; indeed, I struggle to imagine a valid criterion other than this. Many of us, though, also want to make sure a product gets the engineering part right, which is why Stereophile publishes measurements alongside its subjective reviews.
It's instructive to consider how different things would be for end-user audiophiles if we approached hi-fi the same way audio professionals do—and here I mean both the engineers who develop our equipment and those who record, mix, and master our music. If we listened like they do, the experience would be different in many subtle ways and a few unsubtle ones—to wit:
• We'd spend at least some of our time listening to one speaker only. Years ago, someone realized that listening in stereo complicates loudspeaker assessment. Listening to just one speaker—no stereo, no spatial effects—makes it easier to figure out what's going on sonically.
The one-speaker approach is supported by research showing that, generally, loudspeakers preferred in single-speaker tests are also preferred in stereo. And yet—let's face it—the experience is impoverished compared to stereo listening in a good room. Apart from a handful of mono enthusiasts, few people listen this way for pleasure.
• We'd listen without sidewall reflections. At home and in ordinary rooms, this usually means walls with sound-absorbing or sound-diffusing panels. Among audiophiles, it's practically dogma that sidewall reflections are bad, but the issue isn't clear-cut. In his book Sound Reproduction: The Acoustics and Psychoacoustics of Loudspeakers and Rooms, Third Edition—Kal Rubinson reviewed the first edition in Stereophile—Floyd Toole writes about the problems with the "phantom center image" produced by stereo loudspeakers, arguing persuasively for adding a third speaker in the middle (but where's the fun in that?).
Counterintuitively, such problems are mitigated by sidewall reflections (footnote 1). Sidewall reflections can also improve speech intelligibility (footnote 2), and we all know they can expand the soundstage under appropriate conditions.
This is related to a broader point. For all its many virtues, two-channel stereo is flawed. There isn't enough information from two channels to provide a proper reverberant musical experience. Stereo needs assistance from the room. Sidewalls help create a feeling of envelopment.
And yet: Mixing and mastering engineers have long worked to avoid sidewall reflections. Mastering studios are often built with a "reflection-free zone" at the sweet spot so that the engineer can hear precisely what's on the recording, with no enrichment.
People developing audio hardware have also been known to eliminate first reflections. In a JAES article from 1979—also cited by Toole—a group of Yamaha engineers reported that when evaluating the sonic performance of products they were developing, they listened without sidewall reflections. But when listening for pleasure, they listened with reflections. It sounded better.
• We'd listen very loud. Every recording—especially of acoustic music—has a volume level at which it sounds most real. That is not the level mastering engineers listen at, or not usually. Their goal is to hear as much of what's in the recording as possible, so they turn it up.
In his book Mastering Audio: The Art and the Science, mastering engineer (and Stereophile contributor) Bob Katz (who, by the way, prefers working sans reflections) proposes an approach he calls "calibrated mastering." In a studio so equipped, a –20dBFS pink-noise signal produces a level of 83dB (one channel) or 86dB (uncorrelated 2-channel) at the listening position; this level, Katz says, is "forte" in music. That may not seem that loud, but try it. I find it aggressively loud.
To be clear, this is not the level Katz proposes working at. For mastering work, he turns the volume down from there, by 6dB for source material with a wide dynamic range or by 14dB for music that's more compressed—more squeezed toward maximum volume. While much of the music would then be softer than that –20dBFS, peak levels would be 20dB louder. In a small listening room, that's loud (footnote 3).
• We'd listen to the same music, over and over. For critical listening, you don't want surprise; you want familiarity. That means listening to the same, familiar, diagnostic tracks repeatedly. One fav, for the tests mentioned in Toole's book, is "Fast Car" by Tracy Chapman—a good song the first several hundred times you hear it.
What does this prove? Just that listening for maximum information retrieval and listening for pleasure are two very different things. Yes, you, too, can listen like a pro—just don't expect to enjoy the music as much.—Jim Austin
Footnote 2: See, for example, https://bit.ly/2QK8kEW.
Footnote 3: A curious fact: Perceived loudness depends on room size, even at the same SPL—but my listening room is quite large.
"The equipment we use is made by engineers applying scientific principles, yet its goal is to deliver sensual pleasure."
That's about as succinct and eloquent a definition of what being an audiophile is all about! Thanks, Jim!
... for a given piece of sound reproduction equipment to be assessed to sound "right" subjectively, then some aspect(s) of its measured performance must be "wrong" objectively?
Are we to understand that is it then impossible for a product which "gets the engineering part right" to also "convey the music's message"?
Does the proverbial "straight wire with gain" instead need to be bent in some fashion to enable enjoyment of the music?
The message--not implied--is that listening for maximum information and listening for pleasure are in general quite distinct activities. I address the issues you raise--does an analytical approach by engineers lead to an optimally engaging experience for audiophiles?--in next month's AWSI.
Jim Austin, Editor
Stereophile
..... much of what's in the recording as possible, so they turn it up."quoted J Austin
Yes. I got a friend recording engineer who wants to make sure the music he recorded can be played back loud & clear in FULL details. Musical quality to him is of second priority. So technicality always comes first.
Jack L
... what is your definition of an "optimally engaging experience for audiophiles."
Will it, perhaps, include a recipe for what JA1 termed "second harmonic sauce" and, maybe, a list of recommended complementary wines?
I once worked with a colleague who was always striving to improve what he termed the "detail retrieval capability" of his audio system. Presumably, he was intent on listening for maximum information. One wonders if he was ever listening for pleasure?
Are the two necessarily mutually exclusive?
"listening for maximum information and listening for pleasure are in general quite distinct activities."
Why should that be an antinomy? When I attend a live performance, I do enjoy real full information which I expect to be recreated as much as possible when I listen on my high dynamics, extremely precise active 4 ways JBL pro system. Voices are simply so real...Thus the precision contributes to the "live" recreation impression.
Besides, I have to say that it is a bit ironic that Stereophile would log reviews after reviews of excruciatingly micro details from high end six figure $ products and their evolution MkII and why one should splurge another $20k to get it and that suddenly maximum information would become an antinomy of listening pleasure...
Cheers.
...right is the only right that matters. Logically then, 'objective wrong' is either a construct or an oversight of said engineering, i.e., 'getting the engineering right' is yet to be and probably never will be a complete formulation. Ditto 'bent', which is rhetorical.
Obviously definitions matter when such constructs are applied. In other words, they are no less abstract than 'subjectively right' in the first place.
The difference between subjectivity and objectivity as they apply to serious sound reproduction is that they are generally reversed. The fact audio is not objectively predictable is not the ear's deficiency. It is engineering's natural state of affairs.
... philosophical question posed in this magazine over three decades ago - and evidently still not resolved - by (the late) David Hafler: "Should an amplifier be pleasant sounding, or should it be accurate even if accuracy is not as pleasant?"
...reply is that the better sounding amplifier is the better sounding amplifier, where "better" is defined as more truthful of the original performance.
False dichotomies and begged questions generally revolve around constructs involving only colored but musical components on one hand and accurate but unpleasant components on the other. This is a needlessly polarized, argumentative point but a common one when there are few such handy categories in nature.
The true philosophical question is whether we can accept what I alluded, which is that only the ear can be objective to the truthful sound while apparently the laboratory - or some laboratories - has yet, as the sciences generally go, to define, catalog, sort, and rank all phenomenon.
Accuracy is bandied about as if it were an item on a menu for just for the more enlightened choices. It isn't. It's an abstract, rhetorical presumption with no reliable or comprehensive or completed place in the work, which may explain why so many accurate components fail to be musically connected and convincing.
We assume we know enough to predict complex sound from what are apparently basic phenomena.
.......fashion to enable enjoyment of the music?" quoted Ortofan.
Any audio amps with gain generate harmonic, intermodulation & phase distortions. They are already "bent in some fashion" - "Bent wire with gain" !!
Jack L
... the residual levels of any harmonic, intermodulation and/or phase distortions generated by the Benchmark AHB2 power amplifier?
https://www.stereophile.com/content/benchmark-media-systems-ahb2-power-amplifier-measurements
...is the objectivist claiming to have the entire audible spectrum of behaviors identified, cataloged, sorted, and ranked by experience?
Put another way, if/when/while another amplifier than any currently in vogue objectivist darling sounds better than it per your example, where better means more musically connected and truthful, are you saying you know why that is and are prepared to so demonstrate, or are assertions that only residual typical distortion is audible and therefore responsible all there is to signal amplification?
Or is that obsolete 80's saw just something for online work?
Ain't that the truth?
I am surprised that more hasn't been made of this:
https://benchmarkmedia.com/blogs/application_notes/power-amplifiers-the-importance-of-the-first-watt
I produce and mix my own music and use a mastering engineer. I guess I have two main aims when I’m mixing. One is to make everything sound as clear, real, balanced and open as possible. The other is to maximise the emotional impact of the music. In practice, the two go hand in hand. It’s not possible to achieve maximum musicality until all the clarity etc issues are sorted, and also I find that emotional impact starts to emerge naturally when the technical issues are getting resolved. This is simply because technical issues distract from the music. So I think it’s hard to make a clear distinction between the two things. Musicality is the overriding aim though. I can’t speak for others, but that’s my experience.
Edit: The main difference between listening as a producer and a consumer is that as a producer I am listening to unfinished music and I’m thinking: what’s not right here? What do I need to do to make it better?
I've got friends like this they listen but don't get into the "music" like they used to. You go around what used to be a "eyes closed audio nights" in the past, and now it just turns out to be a massive knob fiddling fest.
Maybe like this bloke they just fiddle with their knob/s incessantly, dissecting and reconstructing, their main focal point is the screen between the speakers with the graph, which they all have, it's sad to watch.
Cheers George
They need to have support groups for that. I've been there in the past where the thinking that 'maybe it could be better' drove me to not enjoy the music. The fun of tweaking and upgrading gets overshadowed by always wondering 'would it be better if I changed this or that?'.
I blamed youtube and forum reviews because every new component or capacitor or wire or... made someones system sound amazing beyond belief and I wanted mine to sound that amazing too.
I think our passion'll die with us. Never see so much youngsters at hifi shows, none has ever own even an integrated. I was in several high end and diy (both always linked of course) the younger was 55.
Last year I've seen one asking a turntable : the cheaper the better.
Aah yes the main subject ok well I was a musician playing bass (like Jaco Pastorius, have the same bandana) and singing. And my problem is after a certain degree of quality has been reached, I still can hear the sound is not the same with an upgrade in price with other components... But cannot say it's better. Just different.
I am sure I could appreciate it if I heard music played their, but I would be missing so much of what those speakers are presenting it would be a sad experience for me. I am often reminding younger folks to turn it down when listening on their headphones to save their hearing for later in life. The only way to turn down the noise from my military experience was to not be there.
I would love to know the brand counts of all the mastering engineers and the speakers they are using. I know, an impossible task. If I don't own the speakers the mastering engineer is using, I am not going to hear what he thought the disc should sound like. Like in the the review of JVS and the Yamaha amp, there is no way I could hear the differences he heard and all those little details that mattered to him. Heck, my power is not even as well conditioned as his.