Wilson Chronosonic XVX at New York's Innovative Audio

That alone seems increasingly unusual, but also interesting is that they are located in an "Architects and Designers" building.
http://adbuilding.com/home/
If they are demonstrating good loudspeakers that they have for sale, if this isn't just a one-off show, I hope that they do very well.
It is not a one-off except for the visiting Peter McGrath.
They are gonna play "It's Good to Be King" by Tom Petty :-) ........
Hi guys. It's actually a photo that I took a week or so ago. We had the D'Agostino equipment in another room for a client demo, so we were using the Spectral DMA-400SV system for initial listening and break in. But I installed the D'Agostino HD Pre-amp and M400 amps in there today.
And I assure you those are the Chronosonic XVX! I installed them myself, too! Yeah, they are expensive speakers. But high-end audio isn't elitist, unless you make it so. At Innovative, we don't. We offer these events to the public because we care about high quality music, and we enjoy sharing our passion with our community of like-minded people.
Come join us for our event, and you can see (and hear) them for yourself!
-Chris from Innovative
ps- I sent an update pic to the editor, so hopefully they can swap out the pic and you can see that yes indeed we have the D'Agostino Momentum gear connected now via Transparent Opus. Or just check out our RSVP page at http://innovative.nyc/events and see for yourself!
And as Kal noted: nope, this is not a one-off thing. Indeed Peter McGrath isn't always here, so we're happy he can join us for the debut party. But the Chronosonic XVX themselves will be for the foreseeable future!
So come listen to them. And hey, maybe buy a pair? ;-)
-Chris from Innovative
From the picture of your room, I think those small form factor active bass traps might work well in the corners behind the loudspeakers without being too visually obtrusive.
Those could be a good product to utilize, to demonstrate (can be turned on/off), and to sell. I have no horse in that race, have no affiliation with them, rather just see the item as being a good solution, though not an inexpensive solution.
There are distributors in Petaluma, California, in Montreal, Canada, and in Mexico City, Mexico, but none in or near NYC. At retail, B&H on 34th St., and Markertek in Saugerties both offer those for sale, but neither of them keep any in inventory or on display for demonstration.
http://www.psiaudio.swiss/avaa-c20-active-bass-trap/
https://www.stereophile.com/content/psi-audio-avaa-c20-electronic-bass-trap
https://www.soundonsound.com/reviews/psi-audio-avaa-c20
https://www.gearslutz.com/board/high-end/1045864-psi-audio-avva-c20-post-your-experience-review-3.html
https://www.gearslutz.com/board/studio-building-acoustics/1121565-positive-test-results-psi-avaa-c20-active-bass-trap.html
For scale, depicted below is Bob Katz seated next to a PSI Audio AVAA C20.
What kind of Marketing Gimmick is this ?. The components used in this speaker are Scan-Speak 32W/4878T11 Revelator Woofer + Scan-Speak 28W/4878T-01 Revelator Woofer + Scan-Speak 18M/4631T Revelator 7" Midrange + Scanspeak Illuminator 12MU/8731T-00, 4" Midrange + Scanspeak Revelator Tweeter . Just cant believe someone pays $330,000 for this marketing gimmick . You could rather look into companies like Vivid audio , B&W Nautilus , ATC , Rockport , Magico , PMC , MBL and so on ... who design and manufacture their own drivers and everything else and the sound speaks for itself .
that one has spent north of $500K and they are showing these systems in rooms that have horrific room treatment. I have very disappointed with the lack of understanding or attention to room acoustics and proper room treatment in high end audio magazines/on-line sites.
It just boggles my mind that people with the money simply spend $$ on equipment but their rooms are utter crap. At least 50% of what we are listening to is the sonic signature of the room itself and how it's interacting with the "system".
When I heard the XLF there a few years back, I was impressed. For what it's worth, the room is, or was at the time, quite extensively treated.
I measured the in-room response of the Wilson Alexandria XLF in the Innovative room when Michael Fremer reviewed the speaker for Stereophile - see www.stereophile.com/content/wilson-audio-specialties-alexandria-xlf-loudspeaker-measurements. The Innovative listening room did have effective acoustic treatment and the XLFs' response in the room met tight limits - ±1.5dB - above 250Hz.
John Atkinson
Technical Editor, Stereophile
Geez, are you certain ? ?
These Scan-Speak Drivers aren't super pricy, probably $4,000 to $5,000 for two full sets.
For all that much money charged, they should at least be gorgeous, shouldn't they??? ( but then, Wilson Loudspeakers have always been sort of ugly )
