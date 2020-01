Wilson Chronosonic XVX at New York's Innovative Audio

On Friday, January 17 from 5-9pm, Innovative Audio in New York City will debut the Wilson Chronosonic XVX, Wilson's flagship loudspeaker. Peter McGrath of Wilson Audio will present the system with his master recordings, played through D’Agostino Momentum M400 Monoblock Amplifiers and Momentum HD Preamplifier, Berkeley Alpha DAC Reference Series-3, and Transparent Opus cables and power products. Space will be limited, and reservations are required. Please visit innovative.nyc/events for more details and to reserve your seat.