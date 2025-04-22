Vinyl With a Vengeance: Stereo Haven, Toffco, Well Tempered, Dynavector, Jadis, and Reynaud Bring It On

Tony Santos of Stereo Haven and Mike Pranka of Toffco brought a Well Tempered Lab turntable—a common sight in rooms with standout analog sound. In room 624, the Well Tempered Lab Amadeus, for which Pranka serves as US distributor, delivered a sense of musical ease and warmth.

The Stereo Haven rig was built around the Amadeus 254 GT turntable ($8750)—a next-generation model from Well Tempered—fitted with a Dynavector DRT XV‑1t cartridge ($9750). The system used a Jadis JP80 preamplifier with built-in phono stage ($25,900), paired with the Sugden Sapphire FBA800 power amplifier ($8500). This mighty combo drove the J.M. Reynaud Abscisse Jubilee speakers ($9000/pair). The Lateral Aria four‑tier rack ($2600) really tied the room together—rug not included.

Santos and Pranka, both old-school R&B heads with a taste for grits and gravy, skipped the usual audiophile fare and cued up a recording by organist Charles Kynard—growling Hammond textures and snare hits that land like body shots. Next, tenor‑sax titan Joe Henderson’s “Multiple” grooved with fierce energy, while the system kept its cool at full boil, controlled and propulsive.