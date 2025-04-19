This Tubed Line/Phono Stage Has an IP Address: Manley Labs Goes Remote

At AXPONA 2025’s Ear Gear Experience, Manley Labs president EveAnna Manley unveiled a long-rumored project: the company’s Precision Line and Phono Stage. Designed to marry tube tradition with modern functionality, the unit houses 10 triodes powered by Manley’s proprietary switch-mode supply. Behind its sculpted faceplate are six inputs, each assignable for line-level or RIAA-equalized signals, offering up to 75dB of gain.

A single encoder allows cartridge loading from 30 to 960 ohms (with a standard 47k ohm option), in 30-ohm steps, and offers 30–480pF of user-selectable capacitance for MM cartridges. Once configured, an A/B control enables quick comparison between two loading presets, from the front panel or via remote interface. It’s one of several features that reflect Manley Labs’ commitment to bringing tube gear into the connected age.

Manley Labs brings tube gear into the connected age with a smartly configured unit that features an onboard ESP32 web server, turning any browser into a full-function remote. With just a connected device—such as a smartphone—users can adjust balance, dim the LEDs, and install firmware updates, from bug fixes to new cartridge loading profiles. The product also supports remote access via VPN.

In the accompanying video, Manley and Stereophile’s Julie Mullins offer a guided tour of the prototype. The unit is expected to enter production later this year, following final voicing and parts selection.