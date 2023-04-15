AXPONA 2023

SOTA debuts new Quasar Turntable

Michael Trei  |  Apr 15, 2023

I have long found it kind of disappointing that just a handful of companies still manufacture turntables in the United States, but SOTA is a true survivor, having delivered their first turntables way back in 1979.

At AXPONA, SOTA co-owner Donna Bodinet (above) was displaying their new Quasar model (below), which moves the suspension-less Urban product series a few steps upmarket. At $2995 without arm, it employs a new three-phase AC synchronous motor controlled by the Condor PSU developed by SOTA in cooperation with Phoenix Engineering, Unusually, 78rpm speed is included in addition to 331/3 and 45.

An optional add-on tachometer called the Roadrunner is available for $595, which automatically measures and corrects the platter speed with each rotation. Armboards to accommodate various tonearms are available, or the Quasar can be supplied with a factory fitted Rega RB330 tonearm for an additional $675.

COMMENTS
jimtavegia's picture
Submitted by jimtavegia on April 15, 2023 - 6:24am

I have always liked the bases they make for their tables. You might think for $3k you could get a RB 250 arm????? Still, I'm sure owners will love it.

volvic's picture
Submitted by volvic on April 15, 2023 - 12:19pm

They don’t make much noises in the papers and review mags, even though we know they’re still around as a company. I’ve heard their upper level models and love them. I wish them nothing but success.

jimtavegia's picture
Submitted by jimtavegia on April 15, 2023 - 11:00am

Wish them well.

David Harper's picture
Submitted by David Harper on April 15, 2023 - 11:16am

Really? You've "heard" their turntables? What specifically do turntables "sound like". And what would be the rational reason why?

volvic's picture
Submitted by volvic on April 15, 2023 - 12:18pm

I think this topic is beyond your grasp.

JD85's picture
Submitted by JD85 on April 15, 2023 - 9:03am

I loved my Sapphire/Alphason.

This new one is a beautiful turntable. I bet it sounds great - they have high standards.

X