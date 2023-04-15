SOTA debuts new Quasar Turntable

|
Columns
I have always liked the bases they make for their tables. You might think for $3k you could get a RB 250 arm????? Still, I'm sure owners will love it.
At AXPONA, SOTA co-owner Donna Bodinet (above) was displaying their new Quasar model (below), which moves the suspension-less Urban product series a few steps upmarket. At $2995 without arm, it employs a new three-phase AC synchronous motor controlled by the Condor PSU developed by SOTA in cooperation with Phoenix Engineering, Unusually, 78rpm speed is included in addition to 331/3 and 45.
An optional add-on tachometer called the Roadrunner is available for $595, which automatically measures and corrects the platter speed with each rotation. Armboards to accommodate various tonearms are available, or the Quasar can be supplied with a factory fitted Rega RB330 tonearm for an additional $675.
They don’t make much noises in the papers and review mags, even though we know they’re still around as a company. I’ve heard their upper level models and love them. I wish them nothing but success.
Wish them well.
Really? You've "heard" their turntables? What specifically do turntables "sound like". And what would be the rational reason why?
I loved my Sapphire/Alphason.
This new one is a beautiful turntable. I bet it sounds great - they have high standards.