A Royal Showing: Monarch Distribution Impresses with B.audio, SME, and Chario

Jon Baker, co-founder of Monarch Systems Distribution in Englewood, Colorado, assembled a striking system built around B.audio electronics from France, a British-made SME turntable, and Italian Chario loudspeakers.

The Diamond Series Synergy turntable—with an SME Series IV tonearm, Ortofon MC Windfeld Ti cartridge, built-in Nagra phono stage, and Crystal Cable wiring—is priced at $51,999. Its signal flowed into a B.audio B.dpr EX preamplifier ($24,400) and then to a pair of B.audio B.amp power amplifiers ($34,400/each), driving the Chario Academy Serendipity loudspeakers ($57,000/pair).

Siltech cabling completed the system: a Classic Legend 880 monocrystal phono cable ($3975); Master Crown monocrystal interconnects ($68,000/pair, 1m); Master Crown monocrystal speaker cables ($91,100/pair, 1.5m); and Master Crown monocrystal power cables ($22,200/pair, 1m).

Accessories included an Octopus Signature Eight AgAu G9 power-distribution box ($5400), a Franc Audio Accessories Wood Block 4.1 double-width, three-tier rack ($11,800), and an Ultra Carbon TC-40 record clamp ($340).

Whether spinning Boris Blank’s layered electronics or Snarky Puppy’s kinetic fusion, this vinyl-centric system was a revelation. Warmth permeated the stale hotel air, and dynamics danced with exquisite, flowing precision. The sensuous form of the Chario speakers and the mesmerizing swirl of the SME turntable conspired to create a unique sonic experience, my brief time in this room resonating with richness and grace.