A Room With a Vu: TriangleArt Spins Gold

Tom Vu founded TriangleArt in 1999, and he’s not about to let up now.

Vu showed three turntables at AXPONA. The Master Reference ($39,000) and Maestro ($9000) were each paired with Osiris MK2 Diamond 12″ tonearms ($9000) and Apollo MC cartridges ($7999). The Hathor ($4000) featured a Horus 12″ tonearm ($4400) and a Zeus MC cartridge ($3999).

Amplification came from the TriangleArt P200 dual‑mono phono stage ($18,000) and the $12,500 I‑20 integrated amplifier—a tubed, single‑ended, dual‑mono design. That able combo drove the horn‑loaded TriangleArt Metis loudspeakers ($25,000/pair). The full‑range, three‑way Metis combines an Acoustic Elegance 15″ woofer in a vented enclosure with a Beyma 6.5″ wide-band midrange. Treble—from 1.6kHz up to a claimed 60kHz—is handled by a RAAL ribbon tweeter.

Sensitivity is rated at 95dB/2.83V/1m at 8 ohms. A full loom of Rhea cables connected the components.

We listened to an old Albert Collins track followed by one from Pure Prairie League—quite the pairing. The system played both recordings with the kind of confidence that makes critique feel beside the point.