Records to Die For 2020

an appropriate philosophy for this Day and Age of Fossil Fuels contaminating earths atmosphere.
One quick look around will reveal youth mad as hell at us old geezers, we all know why.
Do we have a probable problem that young people aren't excited to be audiophiles? Might it be our fossil fuel base music storage systems. ( in an Age of Silicone based Storage systems ) ?
Years ago I observed our JA working an Audio Show with an Astel & Kern Audio player. I was proud of him ( still am ). Now, if I get the chance, I'll suggest he get his K.
The leading Automobile Manufactures are announcing the end of Fossil Fueled based Transportation systems. The Audio People should do likewise. ( for our grandchildren's sake )
Tony in Venice