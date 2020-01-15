Records To Die For

Records to Die For 2020

Stereophile Staff  |  Jan 15, 2020

It's 3am. You're lying in bed. Something woke you up—you don't know what it was. You pull back the covers, get up, and tiptoe out to your listening room.

There, standing by your record rack, thumbing through your prized LPs, is a man in black (no, not Johnny Cash—a different man in black). You see a bulge in his pocket; it could be a gun. Something shiny catches your eye—there's a switchblade knife between his teeth! At his feet, leaning against your record shelf, is a cudgel. Oh, and it looks like he might have some infectious disease. You, of course, are in your PJs.

You notice, at the top of the stack of records that he holds under his arm, that one record, the one you love the most, the one you can't live without.

He hasn't seen you yet. You could sneak back to the bedroom and quietly call the cops, but he'll be long gone before they arrive (unless he decides to listen with your excellent turntable, which seems unlikely), taking your records—including that one record—with him.

Or you could charge him and tackle him, risking life and limb. After all, it's your favorite record. So what do you do?

Few of us would really take a bullet—or a knife, or a knock on the head—for a song or even a symphony. After all, with apologies to Jerry Garcia and company, you can't enjoy your music when you're Dead.

But R2D4 is actually less about dying than it is about living. For us writers, it's about taking time to reflect and acknowledge the importance of music in our lives—not just any music, but that special music. For readers—and I'm one of those, too—it's a great opportunity to discover new music. The importance of such recordings to every Stereophile writer—that and our shared obsession with topnotch sound—provides a virtual guarantee that, while you may not wind up loving or even liking all our recommendations, they are absolutely worth checking out.

I've been writing R2D4 entries for quite a few years, but I've been reading them for even longer, virtually ever since the feature was launched in 1991 by then-music editor Richard Lehnert. I have often used R2D4 to guide my musical explorations. Yes, there are writers whose tastes I don't share—but R2D4 has led to some great discoveries, too numerous to list in this introduction. Much of the music that I've discovered here and come to love is stuff I would not otherwise have tried.

It's time again. As always, we asked our writers to select two recordings that they wouldn't want to live without. We gave them two rules: make sure that at least a few copies are available, and don't choose a record you chose in a previous year.

This year's R2D4 includes 45 recommendations from 23 writers.

One writer—Art Dudley—made just one selection, hence the odd number. Several others chose multidisc sets—including Sasha Matson's 14-disc Ravel set. If a record has been reviewed before in Stereophile, either as a record review or in a previous R2D4, we'll indicate the issue it was in, like this: (Vol.40 No.3).

There's easily 100 hours of music here, enough to keep you out of trouble for a while. So enjoy. And whatever happens, you should avoid tackling well-armed people in your pajamas (footnote 1). Just let them go. You can probably find another copy on Discogs.

Footnote 1: How he got into your pajamas I'll never know.—Groucho Marx

COMMENTS
tonykaz's picture
Submitted by tonykaz on January 15, 2020 - 11:28am

an appropriate philosophy for this Day and Age of Fossil Fuels contaminating earths atmosphere.

One quick look around will reveal youth mad as hell at us old geezers, we all know why.

Do we have a probable problem that young people aren't excited to be audiophiles? Might it be our fossil fuel base music storage systems. ( in an Age of Silicone based Storage systems ) ?

Years ago I observed our JA working an Audio Show with an Astel & Kern Audio player. I was proud of him ( still am ). Now, if I get the chance, I'll suggest he get his K.

The leading Automobile Manufactures are announcing the end of Fossil Fueled based Transportation systems. The Audio People should do likewise. ( for our grandchildren's sake )

Tony in Venice

Anton's picture
Submitted by Anton on January 15, 2020 - 12:41pm

It's a cloud!

Go yell at it!

tonykaz's picture
Submitted by tonykaz on January 15, 2020 - 1:50pm
tonykaz's picture
Submitted by tonykaz on January 15, 2020 - 1:51pm

It's your inheriting children you need to say that to.

Earth has always been Solar Powered. ( still is )

Four of our States can supply 100% of the Energy needs of our entire Country -- from Solar alone.

By the way, I'm a guilty one, I came up thru the Diesel Engine Division of General Motors.

Go yell at it sarcasm isn't helpful.

It's time to act responsibly.

Tony in Sunny Venice

Anton's picture
Submitted by Anton on January 15, 2020 - 2:15pm

Please stop conflating your hatred of LPs for some sort of environmental virtue signaling.

That's a fail, Tony.

Maybe you can try out: diamond styluses support oppressive governments in Africa.

JHL's picture
Submitted by JHL on January 15, 2020 - 2:55pm
JHL's picture
Submitted by JHL on January 15, 2020 - 2:56pm

Virtue signalling is incompatible with fine music. Or with nearly a century of the catacombs of fine audio.

Or with joy. This is the wrong site for such humble-proud public penances. The wrong site.

In fact, the finest audio, as it happens, is that in which we are *conservators*.

davebugg's picture
Submitted by davebugg on January 15, 2020 - 3:11pm

Yup. absolutely NO fossil fuels used to produce the products used by the 'youth' for their A/V enjoyment.

sunny bonobo's picture
Submitted by sunny bonobo on January 15, 2020 - 5:53pm

Yeah, I can just see it now. Records on a lettuce leaf played with a banana stylus.

funambulistic's picture
Submitted by funambulistic on January 15, 2020 - 11:34am

I'm from Texas - what do you think?

BTW, excellent picks - all of them! Thank you for another excellent R2D4!

Bogolu Haranath's picture
Submitted by Bogolu Haranath on January 15, 2020 - 12:24pm

'When we all fall asleep, where do we go?' .......... Billie Eilish :-) ...........

Anton's picture
Submitted by Anton on January 15, 2020 - 1:39pm

Just saying.

Bogolu Haranath's picture
Submitted by Bogolu Haranath on January 15, 2020 - 1:50pm

That Billie Eilish album is the second most streamed album 2019 according to Spotify, over 6 billion streams :-) .......

Bogolu Haranath's picture
Submitted by Bogolu Haranath on January 15, 2020 - 4:29pm

Billie Eilish is singing the title song for the next James Bond movie "No Time to Die." :-) .......

Bogolu Haranath's picture
Submitted by Bogolu Haranath on January 15, 2020 - 1:57pm

'Collage - EP' ........ The Chainsmokers :-) ........

'Closer' is one of the most streamed song of the decade, according to Spotify :-) ........

chuckles304's picture
Submitted by chuckles304 on January 15, 2020 - 3:00pm

If I'm awake due to funny noises at 3 a.m. I'm probably tiptoeing around with my Glock 43 looking for the cause.....

jimtavegia's picture
Submitted by jimtavegia on January 15, 2020 - 5:55pm

We are in a sad state of affairs. The only thing that bothers me is the national debt and just the interest is $1 trillion a year. I am more concerned about the poor quality of American cars and the poor engineering that will not allow shade tree mechanics to really work on them. My fuel pump is going on my SUV and you must drop the gas tank to remove it. Dang. I don't see an improvement when it used to be in the engine compartment and easily accessible.

And now time for some more music.

Bogolu Haranath's picture
Submitted by Bogolu Haranath on January 15, 2020 - 6:37pm

Why not change the name to 'Albums to Die for' A2D4? ....... Just a suggestion :-) .........

X