Recording of the Month

Recording of September 2025: A Tribute to the King Of Zydeco

Robert Baird Aug 14, 2025
Various Artists: A Tribute to the King Of Zydeco
Valcour Records. VAL-LP 0058 (LP). 2025. Steve Berlin, Joel Savoy, prods.; Justin Tockett, Tony Daigle, Mike Napolitano, Matt Clifford, many others, engs.
Performance ****½
Sonics ****

Of all the genius-level musical talent to come from Louisiana, few have had more far-reaching influence outside their niche than the singer, songwriter, and marvelous chromatic piano key accordionist Clifton Chenier. A native of Leonville, Louisiana, and the son of a diatonic accordion player, Chenier, who died in 1987, has become a towering figure in American music, best known as the brightest star and most skilled practitioner of zydeco. A collection of songs he wrote or is closely associated with, covered by an array of Americana and roots music performers, A Tribute to the King of Zydeco is intended as a celebration of Chenier's 100th birthday.

Sung primarily in French, zydeco is a blend of blues, R&B, Caribbean, and African influences liberally mixed with what came to be known as swamp pop as well as the older Louisiana Creole music called la la. The accordion and the percussive rubboard, the vest frottoir, are its most essential instruments. The word "zydeco" seems to have come from les haricots, French for snap or green beans as in les haricots (ne) sont pas salés, and was widely known slang for hard times. One of Chenier's earliest recordings, from 1955, was "Zodico Stomp"; he later claimed to have come up with the anglicized spelling, zydeco.

Chenier's recording career began in the mid-1950s and moved through music labels: Elko, Imperial, Specialty, Chess, and finally Arhoolie, where in partnership with the late Chris Strachwitz, that indefatigable chronicler of American roots music, he made many of his best recordings.

Tribute records, even those launched with the best of intentions, often end up sounding like lifeless, rote exercises. But due no doubt to the widespread and ever-increasing respect for Chenier's music, everyone here sounds engaged and eager to make an impassioned, listenable contribution. Some of this music was recorded at Dockside Studio in Maurice, Louisiana, by engineers Justin Tockett and Ian Sutherlin; other tracks—mainly vocals—were recorded in studios across the world, from Paris, France, to Queens, New York. Produced by Los Lobos's Steve Berlin and Joel Savoy, the album was mixed by David Simon-Baker, who did a fine job balancing the sound of all those flown-in parts.

The big get here is The Rolling Stones, whose contribution on "Zydeco Sont Pas Salés" was, like much of this collection, recorded elsewhere and flown in. Yet like much of the rest of the album, this assembled track is admirably clear and balanced. Always able to relate to anything down 'n' dirty, The Stones—Ron Wood, Keith Richards, and Mick Jagger, joined by original Chenier drummer Robert St. Julien—recapture some of the ramshackle charm of the original.

Advertisement
Other inspired vocal performances include left-of–Music Row country singer Charley Crockett, who nails the emotions of the slow blues "Easy Easy Baby." Lucinda Williams and swamp pop veteran Tommy McLain combine for a feverish duet on another sad love song, "Release Me"; McLain pushes his voice as he pleads, "To waste our lives/Would bring us pain/Release me/And let me love again." The rocked-up instrumental "Hot Rod," featuring Los Lobos's David Hidalgo and Clifton's son C.J. on accordion, is a groover. Current NOLA pianist Jon Cleary came up with the slow, smooth arrangement of "I'm on the Wonder," a Chenier original that he recorded as part of his first session for Arhoolie. This version features Cleary on Hammond B3 organ and Sherelle Chenier Mouton, the daughter of Clifton's brother Cleveland Chenier, who played rubboard in Clifton's band, keeping time on the same instrument. About Chenier, Cleary says, "By the time I got to New Orleans, Clifton had lost a leg, and it was easier for him to just stay on stage and keep playing all night than to shuffle on and off. He would groove for four hours straight. I still have a fading poster from Tipitina's that Clifton signed for me, an 18-year-old fan in the audience. He looks very regal in his big crown, above the line that says, 'I'm a Hog for you.' There's only one King of Zydeco."

The biggest question about this collection and a possible obstacle to its success was who would play the accordion? Who was going to play Chenier's instrumental parts? The creative, successful answer was to make this a showcase of modern accordion players of Louisiana and Texas music. The players standing in for Chenier include Steve Riley, Nathan Williams Sr., Keith Frank, Anthony Dopsie, Curley Taylor, Josh Baca, Roddie Romero, Geno Delafose, and Clifton's son C.J.

Valcour Records recently joined the Chenier family estate and the University of Louisiana Lafayette to form the Clifton Chenier Memorial Scholarship, which will offer annual financial assistance to students studying traditional music, specifically zydeco accordion. All proceeds from A Tribute to the King of Zydeco will go directly toward funding this new scholarship. Also in celebration of Chenier's 100th birthday, this fall, Smithsonian/Folkways will release a four-CD/six-LP box, Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues and Zydeco.—Robert Baird

Recording of September 2025: <I>A Tribute to the King Of Zydeco</I>

Recording of August 2025: Rachel Podger: <I>Just Biber</I>

Recording of July 2025: <I>Shades of Sound: Gil Evans Project Live at Jazz Standard Vol.2</I>

Recording of June 2025: Alison Krauss & Union Station: <I>Arcadia</I>

Recording of May 2025: Joe Henderson: <I>Multiple</I>

Recording of April 2025: Humble Pie: <I>Smokin'</I>

Recording of March 2025: Alec Frank-Gemmill: <I>Mozart Horn Concertos</I>

Recording of February 2025: Elvis Costello: <I>King of America & Other Realms</I>

Recording of January 2025: Mari Kodama: <I>Bruckner Piano Works</I>

Recording of December 2024: <I>Faces at the BBC</I>

Recording of November 2024: Miguel Zen&#243;n: <I>Golden City</I>

Recording of October 2024: Jerome Sabbagh: <I>Heart</I>

Recording of September 2024: Synthesis: <I>The String Quartet Sessions</I>

Recording of August 2024: Danny Elfman: <I>Percussion Concerto</I>, <I>Wunderkammer</I>

Recording of July 2024: Cannonball Adderley: <I>Somethin' Else</I>

Recording of June 2024: Charles Lloyd: <I>The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow</I>

EISA Hi-Fi Awards 2025-2026

Recording of September 2025: <I>A Tribute to the King Of Zydeco</I>

"Premiumization"

August 2025 Classical Record Reviews

August 2025 Jazz Record Reviews

August 2025 Rock/Pop Record Reviews

Analog Corner #221: Trinity Electronic Design & Thrax Phono Preamplifiers

Treehaus Audiolab The Preamplifier

The Grimm Truth: Eelco Grimm of Grimm Audio

Gramophone Dreams #99: Schiit Audio Stjarna phono preamplifier

Revinylization #67: Rollin' with Leo Parker, a New Tone Poet Reissue

Pro-Ject Audio Systems

Joy and Resistance in Manhattan

Eversolo AMP-F10 power amplifier

Weiss DAC204 D/A processor

Onkyo Adds C-30 CD Player to Icon Series

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement