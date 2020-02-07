Post-Fire Future Unclear for Apollo Masters

On February 6, our sister site AnalogPlanet.com reported the news of a three-alarm fire at the Banning, CA headquarters of Apollo Masters , a renowned manufacturer of ready-to-cut lacquers for use in the LP-mastering industry. The blaze reportedly burned for approximately three hours before being brought under control, during which time an adjacent highway was shut down.

Apollo Masters got its start in 1989, when its founders took advantage of Capitol Records' exit from the LP-mastering business: Apollo purchased Capitol's manufacturing equipment and existing stock of raw materials and moved them to nearby Banning, a city with an approximate population of 15,000. They have been doing a steady business since then, but as of this writing, Apollo's prospects are unclear, and the prognosis seems unrosy.

We recommend re-visiting AnalogPlanet for further updates on this developing and quite possibly tragic story.