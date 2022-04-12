On live music

|Columns
...in Canada, I listened to Bill Evans perform in a little club on the west coast of British Columbia a year before he passed away.
The music was sublime.
My headache was not.
This notion persists despite some deep and obvious flaws. For one thing, it doesn't matter what live acoustic music sounds like if that sound isn't captured on the recording we're listening to—it usually isn't—and it's impossible to know whether it has been or not. The very notion that grooves on a record or bits in a file even have a sound independent of the means of reproduction is questionable except as an abstraction or, at best, an unapproachable ideal. The only people who have a chance of knowing what a recording sounds like—how close it comes to live—are people who were there when the recording was made, especially the recording engineers. Even for them, there are issues.
In the studio, the engineer is usually behind glass, monitoring electronically. For onsite recordings, the engineer may occupy the same acoustic space as the musicians, but she's usually not where the mikes are. (For multimiked recordings, forget about it.) The recording engineer can only compare what's recorded to what she heard live via a particular monitoring system. Maybe it sounds live when played back on that system, but what's it gonna sound like played back in 1000 listening rooms, on very different gear?
An even better reason for rejecting this live-is-better idea is that a good engineer can do better than live. By putting a microphone (or stereo pair) right next to an instrument and another—or more than one—farther out in the hall, she can capture both the intimate, up-close sound—wood, gut, rosin—and the ambience. It may not be natural, but it sounds natural, and it's an aspect of sound I value highly.
As a regular consumer of live music, I'm comfortable saying that this in-principle preference for live music is a pretention, an affectation. There are plenty of reasons to prefer recorded music. In my listening space, I rarely have guests who wear perfume that burns the nose and eyes. Nor do I hear cell phones ringing, nor that listener in the row behind me incessantly rubbing his program, cicada-like. I get to play whatever music I want, including great performances by long-dead musicians.
Last night, I visited Carnegie Hall for the first time since the pandemic started. I was reminded of how little I've been missing.
The performer was Denis Matsuev, a Russian pianist of astonishing skill. (This was before the Ukraine invasion, after which, Matsuev was banished from Carnegie Hall and the West.) The program included two late Beethoven sonatas—Opp.110 and 111—then, after intermission, Schumann's Kinderszenen and Rachmaninoff's second sonata. The mask mandate was still in effect—another reason to prefer home listening.
Matsuev must have had dinner reservations, or maybe he was pissed about the protesters outside, objecting to his advocacy of Putin's Crimea and Ukraine policies. He stormed onto the stage and, after a cursory bow, started playing Op.110 before the audience had settled. (The audience should have already been settled, I thought to myself, resentfully. Such petty resentments are yet another reason to prefer home listening.)
It had been a long time since I'd heard a piano at Carnegie Hall. I was surprised how much of the piano I heard from Row U. The highs were sparkly, and when Matsuev dug into the lower part of the keyboard, I got more than a hint of that New York Steinway grunt. But, compared to what I'm used to at home, the music was muddled. My ticket cost more than $100, and I was too far from the stage.
After he finished Op.110, Matsuev stalked off the stage, the audience still applauding. He was offstage no more than five seconds . He took another cursory bow, sat, and started playing Op.111. The audience was still applauding Op.110.
A few minutes into the massive second movement, Matsuev lost focus. A cell phone went off somewhere in the hall—not loud, but audible. This being Carnegie Hall, every few minutes a subway train rumbled through. Matsuev finished and stormed off the stage.
Despite that cell phone, the audience was fairly well-behaved before the break. (A Carnegie Hall audience is usually a mix of sophisticated music lovers, society folk, and curious tourists; in this case, most of the tourists were speaking Russian.) Quite a few people had departed during the intermission, yet now, after, there was more coughing, sneezing, and object-dropping than before. In the row directly behind me, another ringer went off; it was silenced quickly. During a quiet passage, a metal cane wielded by a woman to my right clattered to the floor.
Kinderszenen is a lovely piece, but much of it was lost on its journey to Row U; I kept wanting to turn up the volume. Matsuev stormed through the Rach, demonstrating serious chops. It was one of those performances where, if you watched the pianist's hands, you'd see a blur. I was on the wrong side and too far back.
It was only toward the end of the concert that I recognized what had been bothering me most. Throughout the performance, ushers in red jackets roamed the aisles, up and down, policing COVID masks and (especially) phones. People who keep their phones on during classical concerts make me angry—yet the presence of enforcers was chilling. They might as well have slapped billy clubs into their palms.
Next week, I'm hearing the Philadelphia Orchestra play Beethoven's Symphonies Nos.1 and 9, also at Carnegie Hall. "Ode to Joy" should make a perfect sendoff to this hellish era we've just lived through. Here's hoping Carnegie Hall's management keeps the enforcers sequestered for at least the final movement—or, better, that the music's spirit transcends that oppressiveness and makes the live audience feel appropriately joyous. Fingers crossed.
This should be interesting. FWIW, my live-music reference is my guitar.
The ushers would seem like a buzz-wreck for everyone.
I think the experience there is embodiment of our society at large now. We are all very inconsiderate in almost every space of life, IMO.
I would like to think the war in Ukraine has brought Americans closer for a heartfelt common cause, but the pundits seem to continue to plow the rift daily. I see American life as continuing into a societal entropy.
Yet you seem comfortable bending your own hard & fast rule. Hmm.
No recording gear can accurately capture and reproduce Live Music.
We play back our recorded sounds after they've had multiple duplications.
The performances are still enjoyable despite restricted dynamic range and significant missing details.
Comparing Recorded vs. Live is like comparing a Cessna 172 to a Canadian Goose flying South for the Winter.
I grew up under Professional Music Performers!, recorded music is much easier to live with.
Tony in Florida
ps. a Live String Quartet is electrifying if a person can sit within 5 feet of the performers... the recorded version will be diluted and boring by comparison
You may find it more likely for people to take you seriously if you could spell as well as a third grader- It's DILUTED. Or, here's a thought, perhaps use something called spell check.
Yes, you have a point.
I use a spell checker program that seems confused with the difference between delete and dilute, Hmm is that 3 rd grade level editing or are you being sarcastic which is a form of anger ???
I accept your criticism because I am not a good speller. I rely on modern technology which seems prone to failure.
I wonder how you became such a skilled literary critic ?
I have an older brother that retired from editing a Newspaper, he now has the hobby of circling ( in red ) the various errors in publications like NYTimes.
As far as Education goes, I'm an engineer with a few advanced degrees in Manufacturing Disciplines .
English Editing wise, my career workings included having a group of professionals editing my writings and reportings. Now-a-days I rely on Google to supply correct spellings for intended meanings.
Thanks for noticing and cmmenting, I'll try to keep you excited with further errors. Expressive writing is such fun!
Tony in Florida
Here's to musical spirit in your next and future live experiences, Jim: May the force be with you and transcend some pretention and affectation.
Thanks
Your column has the dateline April 12, 2022. Two points of confusion result:
First case, you write: "Last night, I visited Carnegie Hall for the first time since the pandemic started. . .The performer was Denis Matsuev, a Russian pianist of astonishing skill. (This was before the Ukraine invasion, after which, Matsuev was banished from Carnegie Hall and the West.)"
This was in February, no? Before the war in Ukraine, which began prior to last night.
Second, you write: "Next week, I'm hearing the Philadelphia Orchestra play Beethoven's Symphonies Nos.1 and 9, also at Carnegie Hall."
How was the show?
...this is reprint from the physical magazine, which came out a month or so ago. The referenced date is simply when it was posted online.
This is from the new May issue of the magazine. We have a long lead time. Jim wrote the piece several months ago.
I tend to gravitate toward rock clubs over symphony halls, but for me the most satisfying aspect is post-pandemic concertgoing has been the chance to learn where the past two years have taken performers artistically, compared to where they were when I last saw them in The Before Times.
Some, perhaps like Denis Matsuev, seem have come away a little angrier. Some are expressing social concerns and performing material of a more overtly political nature. Others seem to see the chance to play out again as an opportunity to make every song into an ode to joy.
At the risk of blowing up the thread, I think using a live performance to "calibrate" one's ears for home listening is sort of a sad way to experience music; and establishing "references" for how well a system replicates live sound in my house seems like a poor use of a hifi system. IMHO, a good recording/system should transport *me* to a musical moment captured in time...not the other way around. On the other hand, a concert is a chance to experience what an artist is thinking and feeling *today*.
For me, emotional resonance is the only reference. Maybe I'm not really an audiophile after all?
...has been a few years since we attended the symphony so my ears were not prepared for the overwhelming majesty, detail and, frankly, loudness of a full orchestra in such a close setting. We have what can be said to be a stereo with some street cred...dCS Bartok, Constellation pre and Pass power to Magico A5..but these delightful pieces of gear cannot do justice to our experience in that symphony hall...a worthy but likely unachievable goal.
Live for acoustic instruments is still the absolute...live, amplified rock and the like is, in my option, best done at home unless the artist's creativity is so undeniable so not to be defeated by brain dead sound engineers, a noisy audience and all the other irritations you mention.
I played professionally - in regional symphonies as a contingency fill in (trombone, bass trombone, tuba), in two different big bands (lead trombone, bass trombone) that toured around lower Michigan and the upper parts of states below, and as part of horn sections for an insane number of rock bands trying to emulate Chicago, BS&T, or the Stones' Brown Sugar. I've not much enjoyed going to symphony concerts, or big band shows, since way back then (late 1970s early 1980s) . Nothing sounded right. And not just the location of the sounds, but the volume. Symphony orchestras are quite loud for those who are playing up on stage. Not so much in row S.
I've always loved the immediacy of live recordings, and with the knowledge of how those recordings involved the entire ensemble dancing on the edge of disaster. Recently, I've acquired Bernie Dresel's Blu-Ray 5.1 and 9.1 DVDs of his big bands... and holy crap, they are compelling (to me at least). In the room sweet spot, the mix puts the listener in between the woodwinds and the brass rows.
I'll always love live recordings because I know the feeling every player has in the gut once the performance begins. But, I love live recordings most done in a way that put me back where I spent many years of my life as a performer.
In February, me and the missus went to the Met to see Tosca. We had front row seats and thoroughly enjoyed the performance; I even lowered my mask to avoid fogging my glasses. While watching the production, I would think back to my listening sessions of the opera on vinyl and CD conducted by the great von Karajan with Leontyne Price in the lead role. The recording by K emphasized certain scenes with close miking and expressive playing by the VPO. Those scenes in the recording made me appreciate the opera even more and helped me concentrate better throughout the opera; it didn't matter that the orchestra or singers were not on the same level as in the K recording; we loved the performance all the same.
I view live performances as compliments to my recordings, and while the recording and privacy of my home can offer me tremendous enjoyment, it is not complete sometimes. A final understanding of the music as a complete work of art can only happen at a live performance. Years ago, I saw the Danish String Quartet perform Beethoven's Nr. 15 Op. 132 at Lincoln Center. I know this work very well and have multiple copies, some of which capture the meditative quality of the third movement and others that don't do it as well. The Danish String Quartet captured the third movement and went even further. While listening to them, I could finally understand the structure of what Beethoven had composed and what he meant in the description of the third movement when he called it the "Heiliger Dankgesang eines Genesenen an der Gottheit, in der Lydischen Tonart" ("Holy song of thanksgiving of a convalescent to the Deity, in the Lydian mode"). Although the hifi made me enjoy the performance intimately, the live performance with the musicians communicating with each other made me understand the piece even more.
I view at-home listening vs. live performances similar to drinking a bottle of wine. Yes, I can stay at home and drink a pricey red with the wife and thoroughly enjoy it, but I can also meet up with friends and have a great time with a cheaper bottle of red. None are wrong or better than the other, both compliment each other. Not the best analogy but I hope people understand where I am coming from.