Hoisted on your own petard?

Well, I try my best
To be just like I am
But everybody wants you
To be just like them..
The importance of Toole's project is hard to overstate. His goal was to provide a scientifically rigorous foundation that could inform choices made by audio designers, especially designers of loudspeakers. He succeeded. Drawing on his own research and the research of others, he established a template for what I call the "classical" loudspeaker: flat frequency response; excellent, well-controlled off-axis behavior; nonresonant cabinet, etc.
Toole's main technique was to carry out blind listening tests over many years with many subjects and analyze their preferences statistically. He learned that when it comes to loudspeakers, people mostly like the same things. As they get more training as listeners, they still like the same things; they just become more certain about their preferences.
The fact that there tends to be agreement between trained and untrained listeners adds depth to the research—it's much more than a mere survey of broad consumer preference—yet the work does not attempt to capture individual variation. It averages over preference. That's what needed to be done—really the only way forward, especially at the time the work was done and maybe still. And yet, while a loudspeaker designed to the classical Toole template will sound the best to the largest number of people, some people will prefer something different. That's not a defect of the research—it is what it is—but it is important to note what it isn't.
Some of the most passionate, deeply committed designers in the audio world refuse to buy in to the classical model. Their creations may lack the broad appeal of a classical loudspeaker, but many of them are very good at certain things and appeal to the significant subset of audiophiles who value those virtues over others. As the late Art Dudley wrote in one of his last columns, "From its acoustical beginnings, when two incompatible forms of physical media—Edison's cylinders and Berliner's flat discs—slugged it out for primacy, domestic audio has attracted an almost incalculable number of iconoclasts, heretics, mavericks, nonconformists, lone wolves, enfants terrible, and hidebound kooks. Because the above are among my favorite people, I don't have much of a problem with that state of affairs." (footnote 3)
Nor do I—I like the fact that the world is rich and varied. There is no single path forward but, rather, many paths leading in many directions and ending at many vistas (footnote 4). You may not prefer the view there over another view, or the sonic perspective, but someone does, and if your mind and ears are open, you can enjoy it. Do we want to live in a world where everything sounds the same? I don't.
It's disheartening, then, when speakers (and other components) that so obviously do not aspire to classical behavior continue to be judged by classical standards. "That speaker doesn't have a flat frequency response!" shouts an all-caps critic on some online forum, about a speaker whose designer never aspired to a flat response. "This speaker has a resonant cabinet!" exclaims another, about a speaker with a cabinet that's tuned to vibrate in a particular way. "That designer is inept!" writes a third, about an engineer who has sold tens of thousands of speakers—perhaps more—and won awards.
I admire Toole's work, but I do not admire conformists who insist, often with insufficient self-examination, that everything be judged by the same narrow criteria. There may be a single best way to roast a chicken, but I'm glad different chefs use different recipes. We at Stereophile encounter this problem ourselves sometimes, especially in measuring but also in listening. A loudspeaker (for example) that is intended to have a certain sound should not, I feel, be panned because it sounds different from what the reviewer expects or prefers. The reviewer's job is to characterize, not to condemn. As Art often advised reviewers, "Tell us what it sounds like!" If a loudspeaker is a sonic outlier, we must tell our readers that, but we have no responsibility to condemn it unless its sin is grave indeed.
And when a component is measured, what should it be compared to? Here, again, the reviewer's job is inform readers when a component deviates from what is classically thought of as excellent behavior, especially when that deviation is likely to be audible (although it is often difficult to know). We must of course tell them when that flaw is especially egregious and without obvious justification.
But there's a difference between ineptitude and nonconformity. Confusing the latter with the former makes the world a more arid, less-rich place. One can pursue excellence without excluding passionate outliers.
It's especially disheartening when narrow-minded online critics use one aspect of our coverage—our measurements—to attack the other side: our subjective judgments. We're providing a complete picture; the two halves make a whole. You don't get that from our competition.
Broaden your mind. Seek perspective. Look at the big picture.—Jim Austin
Footnote 2: A report by Kalman Rubinson on taking part in listening tests at Harman's facility can be found here.—John Atkinson
Footnote 3: Art addressed this topic in Listening #207—his fourth-to-last column.
Footnote 4: Which assuredly does not mean that forward progress isn't possible.
If you want to buy coloring, non-flat speakers, knock yourself out. Just don't pretend like they're good.
See, Stereophile article 'Down with Flat', written by J. Gordon Holt, in 1985 :-) ........
How could we live without measurements? ( we couldn't ! )
Audio Magazines devolve into Bar Room claims & braggadocio without accurate measurements. ( like the guy claiming to "improve on perfection" )
Good Science is repeatably measurable.
Society advances as improved measuring impacts our Quality of Life.
Stereophile had two measurement scientists: Tyll & JA ( we need a back-up )
The subjective folks are confined to a world of neurosis, psychosis and disorganised anarchy of Life's great understandings.
John Atkinson is our keeper of Standards.
Tony in Venice
How could we live without measurements? (we couldn't!) . . . John Atkinson is our keeper of Standards.
Thank you Tony. Since I started reading HiFi News magazine in the late 1960s, I have felt that measurements level the playing field.
In my corporate world work, measurements defined the playing field !
Every detail, properly measured, contributes to the resulting performances.
"Take care of the pennies and the Dollars will take dam good care of themselves"
HFNews & RR had a strong measurement foundation.
Stereophile continues to have that incredible foundation of accurate detailed data, kinda making it a Pro-Audio type of Journal but with Social based review staff ( except for Mr.JA1 & JA2, of course )
Tony in Venice
ps. Stereophile is unique. Across the board, there are only a small number of Analytically Managed Monthlies.
... and I am eternally grateful for the ones in Stereophile. They've helped me understand many things and helped me make some good buying decisions. But there's always room for improvement. Stereophile's measurements of the Dynaudio Special 40 did not show any off-axis peaks in the presence region (which I heard, and which bothered me a lot given my listening position), but the measurements on another website very clearly did. Stereophile also does not show distortion measurements for speakers.
Stereophile doesn't have access to the anechoic chamber at Canada's National Research Council (an incredible resource). I actually find the measurement of difference between playback at 70 and 90 dB that Soundstage publishes to be the best measurement that Stereophile likely doesn't have the facilities to make - it's great for showing which speakers suffer from power compression.
For example, Magico speakers compress horribly in the treble across the board (A1 to S5, their Be/diamond tweeters can't even play moderately loud) while Vivid Giya speakers don't seem to suffer from power compression (or distortion above like 65Hz) at all - Mr. Dickie knows his stuff and imo is probably the most talented loudspeaker designer today. Vivid speakers are probably the least distorted non-pro market speakers available for less than the price of a house (I consider ATC a pro audio company first, then consumer). Magico really needs to go back to the drawing board on their tweeter (and probably how they load it) because for the price they charge that sort of performance is NOT acceptable.
JA's frequency measurements on the other hand seem to match very closely to the response from the anechoic chamber at Canada's National Research Council - excellent job JA! JA's impedence/phase measurements are also more clear, and the running dialog through the measurement section just adds to the usefulness of it. Genuniely hope JA is with us and doing the measurements for a long time.
That was a fascinating read, appreciate the input on this!
Looks like a reaction to the Audio Science Forum. Good luck with that.
More likely in response to Brent Butterworth's article in Soundstage!Solo.
Meaning that:
https://www.soundstagesolo.com/index.php/component/finder/search?q=The+Biggest+Lie+in+Audio&Itemid=107
Is not specifically relevant, though the kind of writing found throughout the Audio Science Review probably is. In any case, I can't be the only one noticing how frequently badly performing gear gets obsequious write-ups in Stereophile and Analog Planet. I guess bad value for money is regarded as a feature, not a bug, in these publications.
Jim Austin,
I find myself frustrated with the amount of pseudo-science that is excused under a totally subjective paradigm - "I don't care if the technical claims seem like snake oil! I tried it! I heard a difference! The claims must be true!"
So I do my fair share of defending the legitimacy of blind testing and measurements.
That said, caveats aside: I agree with your piece here. It is a well written plea for considering other points of view.
As it happens, I find that I may be one of the outliers in terms of the "Floyd Toole" school of loudspeaker science. I have no qualms at all with the science. And yet...I don't love every speaker designed by that science. For instance I like and admire the sound from Revel speakers, but have never loved it or felt pinned to my seat wanting to keep listening to my whole collection. Where any number of other speaker designs...some similar, some that deviate quite a bit....have pushed my buttons far more.
For instance, the Devore O series speakers sure don't measure like a Revel, but man o man do I want to keep listening to my music on those speakers vs any Revel I've auditioned.
Which brings up a problem: What do I do with this experience? I know from the science that the Revel speaker designer who uses blind testing will point out "But your tests have been done sighted. That means there are variables of sighted bias involved. We know that speaker preferences can change when the speakers are hidden from view. Statistically, you are far more likely under blind listening conditions to prefer the Revel speaker over the Devore speaker."
To which I'd reply: Yes, absolutely! All of that is true. The problem is that, like the average consumer, I don't have the expensive scientifically rigorous facilities to do such a blind comparison. So what should I do?
Well, I could just say "Well, they've done the science and since statistically speaking I would be likely to select the Revel in blind tests, I should just buy that speaker instead."
But that still seems problematic. After all, reading the science led me to expect I'd prefer the Revel speakers when I auditioned them. But I didn't. But I loved the Devore speakers. This could be explained by pure non-audio cognitive/sighted biases in play. OR...I could simply be in the group of people who would prefer the Devore speakers even in blind testing. As you point out, the science hasn't determined this for any individual, like me, either way.
Which means, at least for some of us, it still makes sense to determine which speaker to buy through personally auditioning, rather than relying on the measurements conforming to the Revel-school. (And of course, it leaves the option open, and completely reasonable, for others who want to buy based on the measurements they have determined as a goal).
So, I'm left pondering: Why would I pick the speaker that doesn't move me under actual-use conditions, over the one that does, on the grounds I MIGHT choose it under conditions in which I'd never listen? (Blinded).
So I can certainly see why some people avail themselves of the best science on loudspeaker preference and design to guide their choices. Completely reasonable! But in my own case, I feel I have to go with my subjective experience with the product under conditions that relate to how I'll actually be using it. If it's an amalgam of my own biases or quirks, I can accept that :-)
Finally, I'm very much with you (and Art) in enjoying the Wild West character of high end audio. While I think the Floyd Toole et al science is hugely important and revealing, I have seen many say on its basis that all manner of quirky high end speaker designs that don't conform to these "best practices" have no reason to exist at this point. All I can say is I'm very glad these people are not the arbiters of what products actually get produced. There are plenty of audio products that I have had a ball listening to at audio shows, or which I've owned and enjoyed, that would never have seen the light of day if everything had been constrained through the goals of conformity to one school of thought.
Cheers.
and that is that we each have a very distinctive and different processor between our ears. Hence, we all have different preferences in sound. While I tend to fall on the objective side of things it is audio after all and we do have to listen. What good is a great measuring dodat if I think it sounds poorly. If a piece measures poorly but I think it sounds great and brings me joy, so be it. As long as it is well built and will last I am good. One of the posters above loves Devore. I don’t happen to share that opinion but so what? They make him happy. That is the point. Choice is good. Imagine if the only ice cream flavor was vanilla? That would be boring. Same with audio. Choice is good. If you want colored speakers, that is ok by me, as long as I have an option that more suits my taste. Life is too short to get caught up in these endless arguments and harangues.
Although there are certainly extremists in the "objectivist" world, in most cases I find the measurements crowd aren't trying to tell people what to buy so much as promote information and tackle false or dubious claims, so that people can make choices advisedly.
It's not "you shouldn't buy product X" so much as "you should know that product X is making these technically dubious claims for the product, and here's why they are dubious..."
So for instance, the measurement oriented objectivist will have no problem with anyone liking vinyl records; they only object to bogus technical claims vinyl-lovers often come up with to justify the "superiority" of vinyl over digital.
Similarly, with speakers, they understand everyone has his own preference, but they'll take on claims that some speaker is "state of the art" which is a more objective claim. "You may like the speaker and that's fine, but don't fall for the marketing that this is state of the art or that it required that amount of money to get that performance" etc.
(That's the general tenor I get from objectivist types - I'm kind of one of them myself - though, yes, I have encountered some who can not see beyond their own strict criteria for good and bad).
...so much of your energy and concern towards the 99cent stores!
Do you really believe all those items are actually worth 99 cents?
When you attempt a reductio ad absurdum, you have to get the "reductio" part right, or you end up being the one producing an absurdity, instead of making a point. ;-)
Until you can get over your fascination with strawmen there's nothing of substance to respond to. From previous experience, I think this ends here.
Cheers.
...for the marketing of this type of consumer product is disproportionate to the whole retail industry.
Your other concern for what type of information you think we should be getting from hifi reviewers is also inappropriate.
Point- no one does "blind testing" in reviewing audio equipment.
No one.
So your point is: "Hey, if you care about dubious claims for audio products, why aren't you spending your time vetting any number of other consumer items, like those that fill the dollar stores?"
Does it really need to be spelled out?
Ok, here: Like every other rational human being with limited time and resources, I apportion my time to those things that interest me.
I'm here like everyone else because I'm passionate about hi end audio. So I spend a lot of time on the subject, looking in to the gear and information as I create my audio system. I'm not passionate about 99 cent flashlights, or packs of ball point pens, or batteries, or birthday candles, or most of the myriad items that fill up dollar stores. That's also why I'm not devoting my time to learning all I can about any number of other consumer items that you may name...motorcycles, jewelry, video games, wankel rotary engines...
I would certainly advocate the usefulness of skepticism and critical thinking for consumers when it comes to any marketing claims.
But the idea that someone is unjustified in spending more time on his own hobby because he isn't also simultaneously chasing down misinformation in the "whole retail industry" or everyone else's hobbies, or any other red-herrings like dollar store prices, is a true absurdity.
This is what I meant when playing with reductio ad absurdums. If your "reductio" doesn't actually represent the reasoning of your interlocutor, you only end up presenting your own absurdity :-)
BTW, I have not demanded reviewers use blind testing (it could certainly be informative and revealing in cases where it is practical, but it would often be impractical for most reviewers).
But that aside, your post suggests a curious logic:
"Point- no one does "blind testing" in reviewing audio equipment.
No one."
What point are you making?
Are you moving from the premise "no one does "blind testing" in reviewing audio equipment."
To:
Therefore: No one OUGHT to do blind testing in reviewing audio equipment?
Can you spot the non-sequitur? (Think: David Hume) ;-)
... include the results of blind listening comparisons.
Why doesn't Stereophile do the same?
What you describe sounds even more dubious than telling people what to buy - are you saying that other people have the power to tell us what we should think about the stuff we buy?
Toward what end? That's like someone saying to you "I know you think your kids are cute, but they're not."
Come on, this is hifi. Not some competition.
"What you describe sounds even more dubious than telling people what to buy - are you saying that other people have the power to tell us what we should think about the stuff we buy?"
???? I'm not sure how you pulled that inference out of what I wrote.
No, it's simply about sharing knowledge, just like people do on any subject, in any hobby, and in most human endeavors.
If you were about to buy an expensive diamond ring from a jeweler for your fiance and someone knowledgeable pointed out that it's a fake and explains how you can tell it's fake...wouldn't that be useful information to have?
If you were buying a car on believing the manufacturer's claim you'll get 20 more miles to the gallon, wouldn't it be useful to have knowledge available that the claim is in all likelihood false and you wouldn't actually be getting what you think you're paying for?
If you were going to take homeopathy for a serious disease, isn't it helpful that knowledgeable skeptics can explain why homeopathy's claims are almost certainly bogus, and WHY they are bogus?
If a manufacturer claims amazing changes to the audio signal based on their special technology, doesn't it make sense that making the skeptical case for why it is pseudo-science and unlikely to work as claimed could be useful?
"Toward what end?"
Toward the end of sharing knowledge. Knowledge is power, right?
Isn't it wise to make our choices advisedly (as in the examples above?).
I did not describe jack-booted patrol crashing down doors insisting on what you ought to buy. I explicitly said that's not the case I'm supporting. Rather, it's just about making information available so audiophiles who wish to avail themselves of the skeptical case, or the technical info, can incorporate it in to their buying decision.
Or not.
Entirely up to the individual. Personally, even though I'm still no electronics whizz, I've benefited greatly from looking at various sides of debates in the hi-fi world. I wouldn't want be stuck in some single echo-chamber bubble where for instance only purely subjective evidence counts, or purely objective.
I'm not sure what you'd actually have against the approach I've *actually* described (vs a strawman) and have no idea what you mean by a "competition."
...to buy things I like and enjoy when they're used for enjoyment.
To each their own.
"Afraid?"
Why the baiting choice of words?
What is so "fearful" about finding out something you didn't know, or being exposed to another viewpoint (e.g. that X audio claim may not be true)?
Are you advocating a bury-our-head-in-the-sand when it comes to knowledge about audio gear? Surely you aren't...so why do you reply as if I'm not making sense while avoiding my points? (If you agree that it is good to have knowledge available in the various examples I gave...why would you make an exception for audio???).
And for some reason you are implying a false dichotomy: that those who may care to understand audio gear technology, or who don't automatically buy whatever marketing is attached to an audio product, must be "afraid" and unable to enjoy their equipment.
(Why else pose your response as if it were some alternative to what I've been writing?)
I've been in to hi-fi for decades and I've enjoyed taking in and sharing all manner of reports and views and information on audio, from purely subjective talk (I love it!) to more skeptical inquiries of audio gear. And yet, I "buy things I like and enjoy" just like anyone else.
I'm sorry, but there are whiffs of strawmen, false dichotomies and a form of subjective audiophile virtue-signalling ("See how those objectivists/measurement nuts can't just relax and enjoy the hobby like me?") in your replies. I hoped for a higher level of discourse.
Anyway, thanks for your response.
RH, I happened to notice that your post got caught up in our spam filter. I'm not sure why. Nothing about it makes it seem like spam to me.
Now that I've gone to the trouble of rescuing it, I thought I'd add a comment.
I think what some (including me) are struck by is your assumption that the opinions of others are less well-informed, or less well-considered, than your own. That they need rescuing from their own ignorance and that you are the person for the job.
Much of my writing in AWSI, including this piece, is precisely aimed at establishing that people who think differently from you are not necessarily ignorant. Some know more, some know less. But in this context--and in general--I think it's a mistake to assume inferior knowledge.
People who enjoy this hobby don't need rescuing. Most of them anyway.
RH wrote to me. He's apparently blocked form the site and can't respond. I'm not sure why because all seems well from my perspective.
Until that's sorted--I wanted to acknowledge that RH's first post in response to my AWSI piece is generous and well-considered. Nothing to object to. Then, as often happens, under pressure of debate, things got a bit off-course. My response above was perhaps justified in light of his most recent post, above, but in a larger sense I missed the mark. RH and I agree more than we differ. Nothing to object to.
Here's the reply to you that didn't originally show up:
"I think what some (including me) are struck by is your assumption that the opinions of others are less well-informed, or less well-considered, than your own. That they need rescuing from their own ignorance and that you are the person for the job."
Ah, thanks Jim. It looks like I have to clear that up.
I had figured that what I wrote would be automatically understood as conditional. That is: all the examples I gave ASSUME the condition of learning something we didn't know, to make the point. Not that "anyone claiming to be an objectivist or expert - let alone me! - knows more than you and is by default correct." But rather "IF there is useful knowledge to be gained, even if it subverts your current belief or challenges the claim made for an audio product...why not be open to it?"
In fact I made the claim even weaker: any individual audiophile doesn't have to be open to gaining more information or "hearing various sides of the debate." Even that is up to the individual, but it is at least worthwhile for the debates to happen, to get info from various sides including the skeptical case, so it's available for those who care to avail themselves of the data.
Further: I certainly did not position myself as any expert source of truth or audio knowledge. I hoped that was clear from my initial post about Devore vs Revel speakers, and further clarified by pointing out I'm no electronics whizz and that I have benefited from watching the debates - that is from the knowledgeable contributions of other people.
I'd bet most people who even comment here know more than I do, technically, about hi-end audio gear.
"Much of my writing in AWSI, including this piece, is precisely aimed at establishing that people who think differently from you are not necessarily ignorant."
Absolutely. I could not agree more! In fact it's been a sort of hobby-horse of mine to argue for just that position! I'm concerned about how prevalent it is for people to not think beyond themselves, beyond their own goals, desires, criteria. If we only view other people's actions through the filter of our own desires, values and goals, we'll see everyone else as irrational!
So in audio, for example and to use extremes to make a point: If a "subjectivist" says "the ONLY way to evaluate audio gear is by LISTENING" one could point out: "Well, actually, there's another viewpoint on how to evaluate audio gear. Here are the goals/desires motivating that viewpoint and here is the method used toward that goal - e.g. comparing measurements, controlling for variables in listening tests etc."
On the other hand when an "objectivist" may say something like "It's ridiculous to buy vinyl given the much higher fidelity of digital these days" or "A loudspeaker with that type of response has no reason for being, given how it deviates from best practices..." then I think it's worth pointing out the value assumptions being made by the objectivist and how it seems to be blinding him to the perfectly reasonable actions of other audiophiles who have perhaps different likes/dislikes/goals/criteria. (For instance, "accuracy" is not some Absolute Value written in to the universe; some listeners do not have accuracy as their strict goal in choosing what they listen to. And their gear choices are just as logical, given their values, as the objectivists choosing accuracy as his goal).
I'd already alluded to this by agreeing with you in lauding the variety of approaches in high end audio, and how I would not like to see all products filtered through some narrow objectivists standard.
Does this make my position more clear or reasonable to you?
Cheers!
...is a failure to communicate.
I'm not implying or suggesting any of the things you came up with. One false dichotomy is the entire subjective / objective "debate" which is filled with more straw men than a Wizard of Oz convention.
My point is people do not need to be rescued from their preferences when it comes to hifi.
Edit - I fleshed out my point of view back in 2010 in an AWSI titled, "Why Music Matters Most", which you can find in these pages.
... and while we're on that topic, here's a relevant piece I wrote last year:
How Does the Music Make You Feel?
Let's think about synesthesia ("union of the senses"). I had an art teacher in 1980 who was a synesthete - she saw colors when listening to music (among other things). Seeing as this was 1980, most students thought she was kinda whacky.
From Wikipedia:
"Research into synesthesia proceeded briskly in several countries, but due to the difficulties in measuring subjective experiences and the rise of behaviorism, which made the study of any subjective experience taboo, synesthesia faded into scientific oblivion between 1930 and 1980."
The study of this phenomenon arguably dates back to ancient Greece.
The relevance in this context, aside from the behaviorism angle, being what we hear and how we experience can be hugely, dramatically, different. So it makes perfect sense that different people prefer different things and it makes no sense to me to set one approach as the hifi standard against which everything else is judged. After all, "accuracy" is not an end in and of itself when it comes to the enjoyment of music. They are not even necessarily directly connected, which I think is one of Jim's points.
But I understand the desire to judge and believe we own "the best" and that we are Right (which necessarily makes other people Wrong). I'm not saying you believe this but some people wield their personal preferences, using "accuracy" like a weapon, to demean and dismiss other people's preferred means of enjoying listening to music on the hifi.
I have to ask, toward what end?
Stereophile already does a very good job at this....
RH, I don't understand why anyone would get so defensive about what you wrote. A nice balance between objective and subjective and how important it is to have both. Sadly, it seems like in almost any subject these days you have to pick an extreme. There can be no middle ground.
Thanks JoethePop!
Admittedly some of us are battle-scarred enough from on-line skirmishes that we can jump to wrong assumptions. Someone makes even some objectivist or subjectivist noises, and we presume they likely believe whatever the previous extremists have argued.
I keep my mouth shut unless someone asks for my honest opinion. Even then, I try to be respectful. You are right, it is only Hifi. Some tend to take this stuff way too seriously, hope you are doing well Michael.
;-)
Thanks Joe. We are doing well in these trying times. I hope you & yours are well.
Yes thanks. More time to listen and write. Be well.
Not a competition?!?
Since when?
In the movie 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade', in the final scene the Grail Knight said to Indiana Jones 'He chose poorly but, you have chosen wisely' :-) .......
There's well regarded equipement out there that when measured, is shown to be poorly performing - high in distortion, etc.
Does that mean I have to "protect" someone from buying it? Not at all.
But I think people should know that their money is going for something with distortion that they apparently apparently hear as euphonic. Maybe they'd want an alternative if that information is available to them.
Personally, I don't want to buy equipment like that. I'd rather compare components that are objectively more accurate, and then pick the one I like. If I'm spending my money, I want it to go to something well engineered, and not something that doesn't actually reproduce what's on the source. Of course I want it to "sound good", but for the right reasons - that it is giving me true hi fidelity to source reproduction.
Measurements are very important to me. I couldn't design my speakers without them.
The problem I have with the "Classical" parameters, is that they are subjectively derived, even if from a large group of listeners over time, and they do not accurately reflect or adequately measure what I like to hear from my speakers.
My measurements are accurate and useful and also subjectively derived. They help me get part-way towards my goal with a design. The rest is done with my ears.
When I'm happy with a design, the measured performance of that design, especially when compared to the "Classical' standard, is almost of no interest or use to me or my customers.
Greg Roberts
I found this at the New York Times--relevant, at least in a rough, approximate sort of way.
To Make Orchestras More Diverse, End Blind Auditions
It probably IS relevant.
I asked the resident expert on blind auditions about this. She said that the system described in the article isn't exactly how it was in her experience back in her school days. There, you not only had individual blind auditions but group blind auditions. That is, you didn't just sit behind a screen and play the music invisibly to the judges, but you sat behind a screen and played with other musicians behind the screen. That way the judges could also tell how you musically (and otherwise) interacted with the group.
Of course, there's lots of potential problems with this on a human level. But, that's a discussion for another time and place.
With audio gear, you also have interaction problems. This isn't witchcraft - much of the basic electrical interactions are taught in the first physics courses an electrical engineering student takes as a freshman in college.
How do the traditional measurements take this into account? Seems rather incomplete to me. Not inaccurate - incomplete. Kind of like that old parable about blind men describing an elephant. Every man had an accurate but incomplete description of the elephant.
The British audio mag Hi-Fi Choice ran blind group tests through the late 1980’s and 90’s hosted by no less a light than Paul Miller.
A listening panel of four people (I was lucky enough to sit on few) would listen to a system which was behind an acoustically transparent curtain. Mr. Miller would then change amps or DAC’s etc. The panel were asked to comment on each piece. PM would also do lab tests on the equipment.
The panel were usually very complimentary about tube equipment and in particular models from the UK manufacturer Audio Innovations. The Audio Innovations products usually had some of the worst test measurements PM had seen with high levels of harmonic distortion, poor frequency response, high output impedance etc, etc.
Mr. Millers conclusions were usually of the type (paraphrasing) ‘this amplifier was warmly received by the listening panel despite having some of the worst specs I have measured’.
If memory serves there were also more than a few solid-state amps that conjured up the opposite. ‘Despite a solid set of lab measurements, this unit failed to generate any enthusiasm from the listening panel’.