High Water Sound/Codia Acoustics/TW-Acustic/Zen Sati/New Audio Frontiers/Horning Hybrid Systems

Verrrry interesting.
Lovely room! Ambiance make the music sound fonder.
This year at CAF was no different, Jeff's system and choice of vinyl inspiring, calming/stunning, informing and educational.
High Water Sound's front-end comprised a TW-Acustic LS 3 Motor-Copper turntable ($24,000), Gianz 12" tonearm with Tzar DST SPU cartridge ($13,500), TW-Acustic Raven 12" tonearm, and Miyajima mono cartridge ($3475), plus a Massif Audio Design record weight ($1000). Amplification included the TW-Acustic RPS-100 phono stage ($25,000), and a New Audio Frontiers, 25Wpc into 8 ohms, 845 SE integrated amp ($28,000). The speakers were illuminating: Horning Hybrid Systems' Aristotle PM 65 loudspeakers, specified at 96dB/2.83V/1m with an impedance of 4 ohms, ($24,000/pair). Cabling by Zen Sati; Stein Music and Shun Mook room acoustics; Silent Running Audio Ohio XL platforms, and Codia Acoustic Design 2 stage 5000S racks.
Unlike most hi-fi systems, where the listener is aware of each component's role, Jeff's system was like a single organism, the electronics disappearing in service to the music. Deeply resonant, it reproduced recordings from Melanie de Biasio, Nat Adderley, Kimiyuki Takahaski, Antoine Pierre, and a Jazzanova remix of Jill Scott as a moving meditation in sound.
