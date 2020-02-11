- REVIEWS
Gryphon Ethos CD Player/DAC at New York City's Sound By Singer
Stereophile Staff | Feb 11, 2020
On Thursday, February 13 from 5 to 9pm, Manhattan retailer Sound By Singer will present a musical evening centered around the Gryphon Audio Designs Ethos CD player/DAC. Alongside host Andrew Singer, Philip O'Hanlon of On A Higher Note—Gryphon's North American distributor—will demonstrate the Ethos with hand-curated selections; other components in the system will include the Gryphon Diablo 300 integrated amp and a Kronos pro-LE turntable fitted with a My Sonic Labs Eminent Ex cartridge, all played through Stenheim Alumine Five loudspeakers; the system will be wired with Analysis Plus cables. As space is limited, please RSVP to Sound By Singer at (212) 924-8600 or send an email to info@SoundBySinger.com. Sound By Singer is located at 242 West 27th St., 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.
