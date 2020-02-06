- REVIEWS
A GoldenEar Event in Baltimore
Stereophile Staff | Feb 6, 2020
Thursday, February 13, 2020, 6–8pm: You are invited to an Evening at Soundscape, 406 W. Cold Spring Ln., Baltimore, MD, for a chance to talk with special guest Sandy Gross, founder and president of GoldenEar Technology. Soundscape will be demonstrating:
- A Dolby Atmos home theater system featuring the GoldenEar Triton Reference Loudspeaker
- The top-rated Triton One.R Loudspeaker
- The first demonstration in Baltimore of a new GoldenEar speaker, coming soon to Soundscape!!
Complimentary wine and cheese will be served. RSVP by phone to (410) 889–1134, by February 11. Space is limited.
