Ernie Fisher, Founder of The Inner Ear Magazine, has Passed Away

Mark Henninger  |  Apr 7, 2025

Ernie Fisher, founder and longtime editor of Canada's The Inner Ear Magazine, passed away. Through The Inner Ear, Ernie provided audiophiles with hi-fi equipment reviews and commentary focused on achieving faithful musical reproduction. He was a regular fixture at audio shows for many years, always wearing his signature hat.

Fisher's clear writing style and insightful listening notes built trust among his readers, especially within the Canadian hi-fi community. Ernie's passion for music and audio gear is always evident in his writing. He will be missed.

COMMENTS
supamark's picture
Submitted by supamark on April 7, 2025 - 9:11am

I'm not familiar with his writing, but he certainly had a dashing sense of style. We need more of that in the hi-fi world, most of us (myself included) dress like beach bums.

I'll have to check out some of his writing.

