Ernie Fisher, Founder of The Inner Ear Magazine, has Passed Away

Ernie Fisher, founder and longtime editor of Canada's The Inner Ear Magazine, passed away. Through The Inner Ear, Ernie provided audiophiles with hi-fi equipment reviews and commentary focused on achieving faithful musical reproduction. He was a regular fixture at audio shows for many years, always wearing his signature hat.

Fisher's clear writing style and insightful listening notes built trust among his readers, especially within the Canadian hi-fi community. Ernie's passion for music and audio gear is always evident in his writing. He will be missed.