News

Crystal Cable introduces Infinite Dream cable series

Mark Henninger Oct 15, 2025
Crystal Cable has introduced Infinite Dream, a three‑model cable series consisting of power, interconnect, and speaker cables handmade in the Netherlands. Infinite Dream becomes Crystal Cable's flagship line, following the sold‑out, limited-edition Infinity power cable.

The Infinite Dream cables utilizes the company’s "Infinite Crystal Silver & Silver‑Gold" alloys and its own connector designs, which are said to "ensure perfect contact, durability, and signal integrity." In the product brochure, Crystal Cable notes "positive aging," in which "materials and connectors are engineered to improve with use, ensuring natural performance that lasts for decades."

All Infinite Dream cables start with a solid core of "infinite crystal silver" wire. The power cable surrounds that with nine stranded conductors that use both types of wire in a layout the company calls "supercoax," with Kapton and Teflon insulation and a "floating" shield made from silver‑plated copper. The interconnect uses six such strands; otherwise its construction is simlar to the power cord wire; RCA and XLR terminations are offered. The speaker cable is a bit different: It uses eight stranded conductors in what Crystal Cable calls a "superconductor" topology, which, the brochure says "naturally cancels electromagnetic interference." The Infinite Dreams speaker cable is unshielded and is terminated in custom "Silver‑Gold" spades.

Company Info

Crystal Cable
crystalcable.com

