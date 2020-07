Capital Audiofest (CAF) has canceled its 2020 show, previously scheduled for October 30 through November 1, and announced dates for 2021.

Early Sunday, CAF issued this statement, signed by show founder and organizer Gary Gill:

To all friends of The Capital Audiofest:



We apologize for our silence but are happy to announce that the Capital Audiofest (CAF) has finalized an agreement with the Hilton Hotel that allows us to move the show from 2020 to 2021 without any issues. We feel it is better to wait a year in order to provide everyone with the same CAF qualities inclusive of protections and safeguards rather than cobble together a lesser show.



We greatly appreciate everyone being patient in this difficult time and want you and your families to be safe and able to return to CAF in 2021. The official dates are now November 5-7, 2021, and want all vendors to know that their rooms are there for you to return to. Please let us know your intent so we can hold your place. See you all in 2021.

In an interview this morning, Gill toldthat he has been in talks with the hotel's management (and the management of the company that owns the hotel, a Hilton franchisee) for weeks about the 2020 show, but until recently, the hotel was "holding me fully liable for the contract."

Perhaps because of the widespread emergence of the COVID-19 virus, the company recently agreed to cancelation of the 2020 show if CAF would commit to a 2021 show. "My official verbal agreement was that, 'We’re going to allow you to cancel your show, but you need to sign your agreement for 2021.' I agreed. Done. I want to stay at that venue.'" Gill and CAF reached a verbal agreement, and the 2021 show was scheduled. Gill told Stereophile that while he has not yet signed the 2021 contract—it includes some modified language and so is being reviewed by an attorney representing CAF—he expects to sign it later this week. "We are locked in with the dates," he said.

Asked about refunds for exhibitors, Gill told Stereophile that there was nothing to refund. Because of the uncertainty over whether the show would go forward, "I did not enter into contract or agreement with anyone. I took no one’s money. I just wanted to keep it clean," Gill said.