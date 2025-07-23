News

AudioQuest Introduces Brave Heart Speaker Cable with ZERO-Tech

Mark Henninger Jul 23, 2025
AudioQuest has announced Brave Heart, a new ZERO-Tech speaker cable positioned below its Mythical series in price but incorporating many of the same materials and design principles.

Brave Heart features a large-diameter construction measuring a mere 0.6mm smaller than the Mythical cables, and includes approximately one-third more Perfect-Surface Copper+ conductor material than prior models in its class. According to the company, the cable’s size and dual-round geometry—separating positive and negative conductors—contribute to improved damping factor over distance and a more stable interaction with varying speaker impedance.

The cable uses upgraded polypropylene insulation to reduce distributed capacitance distortion and increase bandwidth for noise dissipation. Carbon-loaded PVC, graphene, and 4% silver shield drain wires are included as part of a multilayer RF-noise dissipation strategy.

Like other AudioQuest designs, Brave Heart employs solid, direction-controlled conductors, cold-welded terminations, and the company’s 72v Dielectric-Bias System to minimize timing and dielectric noise. AudioQuest states that Brave Heart includes no RF-conductive metals in its dressings, breakouts, or barrels, and utilizes ZERO-Tech—previously featured in its higher-tier lines—to eliminate impedance mismatch between cable, source, and load.

Terminations include concealed positive-to-negative drain connections at the speaker end and increased flexibility for simplified amplifier-side connections. Brave Heart is available with spade or banana terminations, and can be made to order.

Brave Heart begins shipping in August. Prices start at $4,990 (8' pair) in the US, with international pricing as follows: $6790 CAD (8'), €4999 (2.5m), and £4249 (2.5m).
Company Info

Audioquest
https://www.audioquest.com/

