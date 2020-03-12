Audio Shows, Music Events Continue to Close

Earlier today, the Montreal Audiofest announced that it would either be postponed or canceled, becoming the latest coronavirus-related casualty. For now the show is considered merely postponed, with news about possible rescheduling coming before the end of March. AXPONA, the western hemisphere's biggest show, announced its postponement Monday. The closure of High End Munich was announced at the end of February.

"We are working with the Bonaventure Hotel to see the remaining possibilities for 2020," wrote the Montreal show's organizers, Sarah Tremblay and Michel Plante, on the show's website. Earlier today, Quebec's provincial government announced a ban on indoor events of more than 250 people, leaving the Audiofest's organizers with little choice.

Meanwhile, here in New York City, all major cultural institutions are closing, including major music venues such as Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center's many stages. The Metropolitan Museum of Art will also close, starting tomorrow.

There has never been a better time to stay home and listen to records.

Meanwhile, The Home Entertainment Show (T.H.E. Show) announced earlier today that, for the moment at least, the show will go on.