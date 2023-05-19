Munich 2023

Voxativ Revisits its Roots mit dem Ampeggio

Jason Victor Serinus  |  May 19, 2023

You may have now read as much German as I dare put into print, but you'll likely read far more about Voxativ's revamp of its first loudspeaker, the formerly discontinued, single 8" driver Ampeggio loudspeaker (€25,900/pair), in the coming months.

"People kept asking for it," Voxativ owner Inès Adler told me. "We've learned a lot in the 20 years since it was first issued, and have been able to optimize and specially tune the design. Yet we've managed to keep it at the same price it was two decades ago."

In an all-Voxativ system that also included Voxativ's network streamer with prototype DAC (€20,000) and T805 SET Vollvestarker 30Wpc amplifier (€35,900), the Ampeggio distinguished itself, on a track by German vocalist Judith Holofernes, with its beautiful and warm midrange and surprisingly deep reach. The system's marvelous mellow core was equally seductive and lovely.

Voxativ is developing a field-coil driver speaker whose "warm driver" is expected to have, in Adler's words, "a very special sound." Given the special qualities of Voxativ's old-is-new sound, I look forward to making the new speaker's acquaintance.

COMMENTS
Auditor's picture
Submitted by Auditor on May 19, 2023 - 6:31am

Is "mid Der Ampeggio" the German you're mentioning in your post? If it is, it should be "mit dem Ampeggio".

mit freundlichen Grüßen ;-)

John Atkinson's picture
Submitted by John Atkinson on May 19, 2023 - 9:38am
Fixed. Thanks on behalf of Jason for the correction.

John Atkinson
Technical Editor, Stereophile

Jason Victor Serinus's picture
Submitted by Jason Victor Serinus on May 19, 2023 - 1:35pm

I actually knew that the word was "mit," but auto-correct, which just tried changing it to "met," pulled a fast switch on my. As for dem or der, guilty as charged.

Aren't you happy that I promised no other attempts to write things in German? After this fiasco, I certainly am.

Thanks so much for the corrections.

jason

Auditor's picture
Submitted by Auditor on May 19, 2023 - 2:06pm

I understand. German isn't my mother-tongue. Case and gender were a long struggle. I still often hesitate.

But don't give up on German!

Anton's picture
Submitted by Anton on May 19, 2023 - 10:42am

Thanks!

