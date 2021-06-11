Spica SC-50i loudspeaker

|Columns
We sold scads of the TC50s, most of which the Customers blew out the Woofers.
People loved them.
We had a standard Demo system including the Celestian SL-6, SL-600s ( all aluminium versions ), Quad 63s, Pro-Ac Tablettes, Rogers LS3/5a, Kindel 50s & 100s ( a California Brand ) and any other loudspeakers the Customers would bring in.
We featured Conrad-Johnson Tube Gear, Electrocompaniet Gear, Audible Illusion gear the VPI Turntable with Koetsu Rosewood & MIT 750 Cabling.
Doing Blind Demos with this Rig was great fun that would last well into the nights.
Plenty of Booze and smokes on hand.
Tony in Venice Florida remonising