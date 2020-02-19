Recording of March 2020: Who

While still being one of those "old heads" that enjoys getting shiny discs for my collection (and would be very interested in a BD version of this), I think I'll forgo the physical media on this one and just buy it from HDtracks.
I would, though, love having this on BD if:
• It's really good
• It's in surround
Having just gotten my latest system somewhat fleshed out with KEF LS50's in 5.2, I am enjoying the wide screen, CinemaScope miracle of great surround in a great sounding room.
Needless to say, using any search criteria to see if this will be released on BD in surround returns with no usable info. (The Who Who 2020 Blu-Ray... give it a shot... ugh!).
Oh, well.
Which brings up another thought: surround is everywhere. Why aren't there now surround files for music on-line? I guess the answer is that no one cares.