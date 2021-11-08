Joseph Audio and Tenacious Sound: Now Listen Here!

Jeff Joseph, Tenacious Sound, and Now Listen Here brought to the Capital Audiofest the VPI HW-40 Turntable ($20,000), VPI phono preamp prototype ($TBD), VPI Shyla MC ($1750) phono cartridge, EMM Labs DA2 DAC ($30,000), EMM Labs NS1 Streamer ($4500), Ennuos Zen Server ($2999), EMM Labs PRE preamplifier ($25,000), EMM Labs MTRX2 monoblock amplifiers ($85,000/pair), Joseph Audio Pearl 20/20 Graphene loudspeakers ($37,999), and Transparent Audio Reference Powerisloator conditioner ($7295). Transparent Audio Reference cables were used throughout the system, including Generation 6 speaker cables ($8500/pr), RCA ($3400/pr) and XLR ($6000/pr) interconnects, phono ($3400) and power cords ($2745). Digital music was Qobuz and local files streamed via an iPad.

Playing Prince’s “The Undertaker,” this rig imaged like mad, the Purple One’s wah-wahed guitar floating above the speakers like giant slices of tender fruit. Good front-to-back soundstage scaling and excellent snap, punch, and power made me listen here, now, to the max.