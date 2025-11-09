News

AV Therapy Scores CEO Tiefenbrun's First Visit for Linn Demo Night

Mark Henninger Sep 11, 2025
Gilad Tiefenbrun, CEO of Linn Products, will make his first appearance at Audio Video Therapy in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Friday, September 12, conducting demonstrations of the Scottish manufacturer’s current loudspeaker and streaming technologies from 6pm to 8pm.

The Glasgow-based CEO will present the company’s 119s and 150s loudspeakers in both passive and Exakt active configurations. Exakt, Linn’s digital crossover system, moves crossover processing upstream into the digital domain, with each driver receiving its own dedicated amplification channel and digital-to-analog conversion.

Tiefenbrun will source his demonstrations through Linn’s Selekt DSM streamer, which incorporates the company’s Organik DAC architecture. The Organik, developed entirely in-house at Linn’s Scottish facilities, represents the company’s current digital conversion platform across its streaming product line.

The two-hour session marks Tiefenbrun’s inaugural visit to the New Hampshire dealer. The event takes place at AV Therapy’s showroom at 216 Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting the dealer at info@avtherapy.net or (603) 888-9777.

AV Therapy says capacity constraints will limit attendance.

Company Info

AV Therapy
https://www.avtherapy.net/

